Nelson Mandela Bay facing backlog of 3 000 water leaks as Day Zero looms

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
The Churchill dam in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2018, when Eastern Cape faced a similar drought problem.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Lulama Zenzile
  • The drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay metro has a backlog of 3 163 water leaks. 
  • Two dams have about six days of water left.
  • The Loerie Dam has 35 days of water remaining, while Groendal Dam has 166 days left.

The drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay metro has a backlog of 3 163 water leaks.

In the past week, 865 water leaks were reported.

Two dams – Churchill and Impofu - collectively have about six days of water left.

The metro's water crisis joint operations centre spokesperson, Luvuyo Bangazi, said the water leak issue was a "big problem".  

"Water leaks account for a significant portion of water consumption or what is referred to as water losses," said Bangazi.

"These happen for various reasons - and some of those reasons include ailing infrastructure and vandalism, which plays a significant part in water leaks. Other leaks relate to faulty or damaged metres at homes."

Bangazi said service providers would on Tuesday be dispatched across the metro to "attack the backlog of water leaks".  

"We are dealing with leaks in a two-pronged approach – the partnership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and an agreement with all contractors - to clear the 3 000 by the end of the week," he said.

Bangazi said the metro police had been dispatched to certain areas to investigate allegations of people stockpiling water into tanks.

"These issues are being looked into… it is a serious issue. It is just not helpful for any citizen to be stockpiling municipal water into rainwater tanks."

