40m ago

add bookmark

Nelson Mandela Bay hits back at Treasury for threatening to withhold funds

Ntwaagae Seleka
Getty Images
  • Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has disputed National Treasury's claims that it had not complied with regulations.
  • NMB claimed it approved its IDP and budget during special council meetings held on 15 and 29 June.
  • It has accused Treasury of harassment and interference.

The embattled Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has hit back at National Treasury after it threatened to withdraw grant funds from the municipality for allegedly not complying with regulations.

The municipality has asked Treasury to continue to allow government money to flow into its coffers, claiming it had sorted out its governance issues.

Treasury last week cracked the whip, saying the municipality had failed to pass a medium-term budget, and had yet to elect a permanent mayor in more than six months - as was required by the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It also claimed the appointment of acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu was irregular and unlawful due to non-compliance.

Grant

A grant of R800m was therefore in jeopardy.

In a letter addressed to Treasury on Wednesday, signed by Mapu, the municipality claimed that it had approved its Integrated Development Planning (IDP) and budget.

The municipality claimed it approved the IDP and budget during a special council meeting held on 15 and 29 June.

Even if council had not approved both its IDP and budget on or before the prescribed time, it would be punitive, drastic and unjustified for the department to withdraw funding based on lateness.

The municipality said it accepted and complied with Treasury's advice.

"There are no material breaches, statutory obligations by the municipality and therefore, withdrawing funding has no justification, but would rather amount to interference," the municipality said.

"Should the allegations of a reflection of weak and governance be based on an error of judgement by your office, it should then be accepted that such allegations should not stand as per the response provided," the municipality charged.

READ: Nelson Mandela Bay: Govt should consider Level 4 for metro, says acting mayor

It disputed accusations of political and administrative instability due to non-sitting of council meetings.

'Absence'

"The absence of the executive mayor cannot amount to poor governance and instability in the administration of the municipality as you alleged.

"We have noted a consistent harassment, intimidation and impediment [of] our municipality by National Treasury. We know the difference between intervention and interference. We are convinced that the conduct of the department is a continuous attempt to interfere with the domestic matter of the municipality," said the municipality.

The DA meanwhile said it intends challenging the council's passing of the budget, alleging that the budget and Mapu's appointment on 29 June were pushed through under questionable circumstances.

Related Links
More woes for Nelson Mandela Bay as Treasury threatens to halt funds over alleged transgressions
Nelson Mandela Bay: Govt should consider Level 4 for metro, says acting mayor
WATCH | Covid-19: Inside a NMB hospital where dirt lines hallways, doctors clean wards
Read more on:
national treasuryport elizabeth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
27% - 3322 votes
Yes, more than one person
25% - 3033 votes
No I don't
48% - 5965 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.00
(-0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(-0.30)
ZAR/EUR
19.12
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.21)
Gold
1774.43
(-0.02)
Silver
18.05
(+0.69)
Platinum
808.01
(+0.13)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1914.01
(+1.48)
All Share
54521.90
(-0.17)
Top 40
50179.89
(-0.26)
Financial 15
10150.02
(-0.64)
Industrial 25
76554.73
(+0.52)
Resource 10
50138.02
(-1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

10h ago

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo