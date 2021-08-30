Nelson Mandela Bay mayor injured in crash on his birthday, two killed

- Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was seriously injured in a car crash.
- Two other people died in the accident.
- The crash occurred on his birthday.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was seriously injured in a car crash in in Gqeberha on Saturday and two people were killed in the accident.
The PE Express reported that the crash occurred at 23:30 at the intersection of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road. It was Bhanga's birthday.
READ | Mayor Bhanga involved in accident, two other people dead
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, two vehicles - a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes Benz - collided with each other. He was driving his own vehicle at the time.
Mayoral spokesperson Leander Kruger said Bhanga would undergo surgery to treat internal bleeding. He said police were investigating a culpable homicide case.
R75 & St Leonards Port Elizabeth - Fatal Accident @FatalMoves @JanineCLee @GardmedPE @AlgoaFM @HeraldNMB @EMER_G_MED @jour_maine @ER24EMS @AccidentAwareSA @EWNTraffic @stanfromibf @ROADIMS @Netcare911_sa @EMERGCONTROL @_ArriveAlive @TowingSA @IrenePretorius5 @RelayEms pic.twitter.com/S7FtOh1Ghf— Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates (@trafficupdatePE) August 28, 2021
Bhanga is the DA's provincial leader and has been put forward as a mayoral candidate in the event that the party obtains a majority in the council.