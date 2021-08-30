Nelson Mandela Bay mayor injured in crash on his birthday, two killed

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Nqaba Bhanga was seriously injured in a car crash.

Two other people died in the accident.

The crash occurred on his birthday.

The PE Express reported that the crash occurred at 23:30 at the intersection of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road. It was Bhanga's birthday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, two vehicles - a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes Benz - collided with each other. He was driving his own vehicle at the time.