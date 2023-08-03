1h ago

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor's luxury SUV rental cost ratepayers over R50 000 in just 8 days

Candice Bezuidenhout
This is the previous mayoral vehicle that was involved in an accident.
Supplied
  • Ratepayers in Nelson Mandela Bay forked out more than R50 000 for a luxury rental car used by the mayor.
  • Mayor Gary van Niekerk used a Volvo SUV for eight days.
  • This after his official vehicle, an Audi Q5, was damaged in an accident. 

Nelson Mandela Bay ratepayers forked out R54 400 for a luxury Volvo XC90 car rental for Mayor Gary van Niekerk after his official vehicle was involved in an accident almost two weeks ago.

The mayor's office confirmed they had rented the luxury SUV after Van Niekerk's protection services officer was involved in an accident with his official vehicle on 21 July.

The shiny white Volvo SUV XC90 was parked in the mayor's spot at City Hall for eight days, from 21 July to 28 July, but was returned shortly afterward.

Mayoral spokesperson Kupido Baron confirmed that the car rental had cost R6 800 a day.

He said the vehicle was only supposed to be rented for eight days and was returned after that period.

But insiders say the car was only returned after questions were raised about the cost.

The mayor has since been given a municipal fleet vehicle, a white VW Polo Sedan, as his official car.

National Treasury has been implementing cost containment measures under the Municipal Finance Management Act in all spheres of government, including municipalities.

Mayor Gary Van Niekerk.
Mayor Gary Van Niekerk's car was involved in a crash.

Certain limitations have been placed on money spent on car hire, accommodation and air travel.

According to the guidelines in a 2016 circular, municipalities are encouraged to consider using their own fleet first, where possible, before hiring vehicles.

The document also said municipalities should only hire vehicles from a category below Group B or an equivalent class. Group B car rentals are usually economical hatchbacks, such as Polo Vivos or similar.

However, Baron said the mayor fell under Group G, which is for luxury SUVs.

"Any vehicle hired for the incumbent of the Office of the Executive Mayor is classified as Group G by the rental companies, as it fulfils the security standards required," he said.

Baron added that the mayor's previous official vehicle, a grey Audi Q5 which was involved in the accident, still had to be assessed by accredited automotive body shops to determine whether or not it could be repaired.

Asked for comment, Van Niekerk said that once he had become aware of the controversy surrounding the rental, he had sent the Volvo back.

'Mayor can't drive in a Polo or Datsun Go'

He said:

Unfortunately, at the time, there was no other vehicle available for me. The staff meant well when they tried to get me a vehicle, and I am now driving a normal Polo Sedan.

DA councillor and former mayor, Retief Odendaal, said the DA understood that following the accident, it was a necessity for Van Niekerk to get another vehicle.

However, emphasis should be placed on the document explaining the regulations when it came to rental vehicles for office bearers, he added.

"This document stipulates which type of vehicles may be used for political office bearers and it is very specific that cars rented should be light hatchback models," he said.

"What is a little upsetting is that the mayor would have had to sign off on this requisition himself. So he either does not know what is said in the policy or he did not read what he signed off on."

The EFF said the safety of the mayor was paramount and that this needed to be considered when it came to vehicle hire for Van Niekerk.

EFF metro chairperson Khanya Ngqisha said rental vehicles should always ensure the dignity and safety of the mayor.

"We don't know much about this debacle, only what we have read in the media. But the car that the mayor drives in needs to comply with certain measures, such as being able to get away from a scene quickly in case of danger," he said.

"The vehicle should also reflect the dignity of being the executive mayor. The mayor can't drive in a Polo or Datsun Go, for instance. It would be embarrassing."


