Nelson Mandela Foundation fires its CEO for 'unbecoming' conduct

Cebelihle Bhengu
Nelson Mandela Foundation Board has fired CEO Sello Hatang.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images
  • The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, was fired.
  • The foundation had received employee complaints regarding his conduct.
  • The chairperson, however, would not elaborate on Hatang's "unbecoming" conduct.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has fired its CEO, Sello Hatang.

The foundation's chairperson, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, on Wednesday said the dismissal followed an internal investigation into Hatang's "personal conduct in the workplace". 

Ndebele said the foundation had received employee complaints shortly after Hatang announced his resignation last month. 

He would not elaborate on the nature thereof, except that the complaints had brought distress to the foundation and its stakeholders.

The foundation took a similar stance last month when it announced Hatang's resignation, and that it had received complaints against him. 

Ndebele said Hatang had been placed on special leave, while serving his notice, to allow the investigation to unfold.

But, after the independent investigation ended, the board elected to dismiss Hatang.

Ndebele said:

After considering the outcomes of the independent investigation and ensuring that the process had been conducted fairly and without prejudice, the board concluded that Mr Hatang's conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position and that he should be summarily dismissed.

Last month, the board appointed Professor Verne Harris as the acting CEO.

"The process of appointing a new CEO will begin soon. Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after this extremely difficult episode." 

Attempts to reach Hatang for comment were unsuccessful.


