56m ago

add bookmark

Nelson Mandela funeral trial: Accused who was paid R1.3m claims he did not know money was stolen

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nelson Mandela funeral scandal accused Dean William Fanoe in court.
Nelson Mandela funeral scandal accused Dean William Fanoe in court.
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • An East London businessman was paid a whopping R1.3 million to supply the ANC with 20 000 T-shirts from money allegedly stolen from Buffalo City.
  • The money used to pay Dean William Fanoe is from a R10 million meant for the funeral and memorial service of Nelson Mandela.
  • The accused used R5.9 million before the Hawks swooped in and blocked the payment of the rest of the R10 million.   

An East London businessman who was paid R1.3 million to supply the ANC with 20 000 T-shirts has claimed in court he did not know the money was from the R10 million allegedly siphoned from the Buffalo City metro in 2013. 

Dean William Fanoe, 50, from East London's plush suburb of Bonnie Doon asked the Bhisho High Court to separate him and his company, Mantella Trading 522 CC, from the rest of the 14 accused in the so-called Nelson Mandela funeral scandal.

He wants to be tried alone, with his lawyer advocate Richard Quinn arguing Fanoe did not participate in the "grand scheme" of fraud, alternatively theft.

He said his client did not know the money paid to him was the proceeds of an alleged crime. 

The accused, ANC heavyweights, municipal officials, companies and businesspeople face 27 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.  

READ Buffalo City stops paying legal fees of 4 former senior councillors

Among the accused are suspended ANC regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former deputy mayor Themba Tinta, former councillor and axed provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the municipality's former supply chain manager, Thembelani Sali.

They are accused of making misrepresentations in the municipal council meeting, making council believe it needed to allocate funds for the funeral and memorial service of late president Nelson Mandela.

After a budget of R10 million was approved by the council, it is alleged the accused manipulated supply chain management processes, contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act, to end up using the money for the purposes it was not approved for. 

Of the R10 million, R5.9 million was used before the Hawks swooped in and ordered then-municipal manager Andile Fani to block further payments. 

Fanoe and his company are accused 10 and 11, respectively. 

On Thursday, Quinn told Judge Igna Stretch his client and his company did not act with a common purpose with others to defraud the municipality. 

He added his client was not present at any municipal or provincial government meetings that led to the alleged crime.  

Arguing for the separation of the trial, Quinn said:
... To make the accused sit through a term's worth of evidence about what may or may not have transpired in connection with at ANC meetings, at provincial government meetings, prohibitions about this, request for payment about that, misrepresentations, forged invoices, caucus meetings of the BCM and one thing and another, is unrelated and inadmissible as against the accused.

The case, which has seen 33 postponements, has been dragging on for seven years. 

ALSO READ Eastern Cape EFF opens corruption case against Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Babalo Madikizela

The State has lined up 54 witnesses, which include former Eastern Cape premiers Noxolo Kiviet and Mbulelo Sogoni. 

Prosecutor Ulrike de Klerk told the court separating Fanoe and his company from the trial would cause chaos. 

She said if the court agreed to have the applicants tried separately from the other accused, she would have to lead the same evidence twice in both trials.

nelson mandela funeral scandal
Accused 1 Phumlani Mkolo who is a suspended chairman of the ANC in the Buffalo City region, made it to Bhisho High Court on Thursday after a warrant of arrest was issued against him after he pulled a no show in the East London High Court on Wednesday.

De Klerk added trial separation would suggest there were never any business arrangements between Fanoe and the other co-accused. 

She also told the court cellphone records showed correspondence between Fanoe and first accused, Mkolo, who was the ANC's regional secretary at the time.  

But Quinn argued this did not prove his client knew the money that was paid to him was the proceeds of a crime. 

Judgment in the separation of trial application was reserved for 28 February 2021. 

Meanwhile, the main trial, involving all the accused, will run from 11 April to 17 June. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceastern capeeast londoncorruptioncourts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.12
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.63
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.2%
Gold
1,841.53
+0.0%
Silver
24.59
+1.8%
Palladium
2,061.42
+2.9%
Platinum
1,048.51
+2.1%
Brent Crude
88.44
+1.1%
Top 40
69,587
+0.1%
All Share
76,233
+0.1%
Resource 10
77,182
+0.2%
Industrial 25
95,831
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,111
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo