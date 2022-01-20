Nelson Mandela funeral trial: Accused who was paid R1.3m claims he did not know money was stolen

An East London businessman was paid a whopping R1.3 million to supply the ANC with 20 000 T-shirts from money allegedly stolen from Buffalo City.

The money used to pay Dean William Fanoe is from a R10 million meant for the funeral and memorial service of Nelson Mandela.

The accused used R5.9 million before the Hawks swooped in and blocked the payment of the rest of the R10 million.

An East London businessman who was paid R1.3 million to supply the ANC with 20 000 T-shirts has claimed in court he did not know the money was from the R10 million allegedly siphoned from the Buffalo City metro in 2013.

Dean William Fanoe, 50, from East London's plush suburb of Bonnie Doon asked the Bhisho High Court to separate him and his company, Mantella Trading 522 CC, from the rest of the 14 accused in the so-called Nelson Mandela funeral scandal.

He wants to be tried alone, with his lawyer advocate Richard Quinn arguing Fanoe did not participate in the "grand scheme" of fraud, alternatively theft.

He said his client did not know the money paid to him was the proceeds of an alleged crime.

The accused, ANC heavyweights, municipal officials, companies and businesspeople face 27 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Among the accused are suspended ANC regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, former mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, former deputy mayor Themba Tinta, former councillor and axed provincial health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the municipality's former supply chain manager, Thembelani Sali.

They are accused of making misrepresentations in the municipal council meeting, making council believe it needed to allocate funds for the funeral and memorial service of late president Nelson Mandela.

After a budget of R10 million was approved by the council, it is alleged the accused manipulated supply chain management processes, contravened the Municipal Finance Management Act, to end up using the money for the purposes it was not approved for.

Of the R10 million, R5.9 million was used before the Hawks swooped in and ordered then-municipal manager Andile Fani to block further payments.

Fanoe and his company are accused 10 and 11, respectively.

On Thursday, Quinn told Judge Igna Stretch his client and his company did not act with a common purpose with others to defraud the municipality.

He added his client was not present at any municipal or provincial government meetings that led to the alleged crime.

... To make the accused sit through a term's worth of evidence about what may or may not have transpired in connection with at ANC meetings, at provincial government meetings, prohibitions about this, request for payment about that, misrepresentations, forged invoices, caucus meetings of the BCM and one thing and another, is unrelated and inadmissible as against the accused.

Arguing for the separation of the trial, Quinn said:

The case, which has seen 33 postponements, has been dragging on for seven years.

The State has lined up 54 witnesses, which include former Eastern Cape premiers Noxolo Kiviet and Mbulelo Sogoni.

Prosecutor Ulrike de Klerk told the court separating Fanoe and his company from the trial would cause chaos.

She said if the court agreed to have the applicants tried separately from the other accused, she would have to lead the same evidence twice in both trials.

De Klerk added trial separation would suggest there were never any business arrangements between Fanoe and the other co-accused.

She also told the court cellphone records showed correspondence between Fanoe and first accused, Mkolo, who was the ANC's regional secretary at the time.

But Quinn argued this did not prove his client knew the money that was paid to him was the proceeds of a crime.

Judgment in the separation of trial application was reserved for 28 February 2021.

Meanwhile, the main trial, involving all the accused, will run from 11 April to 17 June.

