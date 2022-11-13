Nelson Mandela Lecture: 'We need to be strong to fight the climate crisis' - Barbados prime minister

Mia Mottley delivered the 20th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture in KwaZulu-Natal this weekend.

The theme focused on "Social Bonding and Decolonisation in the Context of the Climate Crisis".

Mottley said she was "hurt" when she heard that some people alluded to Madiba as a "sell-out".

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who delivered the 20th annual Nelson Mandela Lecture on Thursday, said the world needed to be "strong" in fighting the climate crisis.

This year's lecture was held at the Durban International Convention Centre. It focused on "Social Bonding and Decolonisation in the Context of the Climate Crisis: Perspectives from the Global South".

"I don't talk about climate change. Change happened a long time ago. Crisis is where we are, and crisis is what we have to fight," Mottley told a packed venue.

"Today, I want us to recognise that what is required of us is going to have to allow us to develop partnerships in places where we may have never dreamt of doing before, and to be able to do things in new ways that we have never thought of doing. The actions required are not simply those of others, but of us, because it is the collective action that has led the world to be where it is today."

Mottley addressed the injustice and discriminatory treatment in financial systems and how it continued to limit political independence and decolonisation across the world.

She alluded to Madiba's sacrifice in wanting to bring about change among the people of South Africa and how it pained her to hear that he was seen as a "sell-out" by some.

Mottley said he was "an example of servant leadership".

READ | From drought to floods: Climate-related health emergencies are peaking in Horn of Africa, says WHO

"It hurt me to hear that there are some who believe that Madiba did not do enough and, perhaps worse, for a few, that he might have been a sell-out all because what they believe justifiably so should be theirs today is not yet theirs. I have deliberately started this conversation this evening by carrying you back to the 1950s and stopping in the 1980s, and stopping again in the 1990s, because if there is any one single truth, it is that each of us runs our leg of the relay, and the baton is all that can be required of us to carry," Mottley said.

"Those who expect more of Madiba expect more because their own personal financial and economic circumstances have not moved with a pace that they may otherwise have accepted or expected it. And it is for that reason I believe that, if ever there was a moment in time for the Global South to rally behind the cause, it is now.

Climate issues

"None of us dreamt of a moment when our movement was restricted, such that we couldn't do the things that we wanted to do, and this was not being imposed on us by authoritarian governments.

"This was being imposed by public health specialists for the safety and survival of all of us. And if that was not enough, we were already fighting the climate crisis.

"We were still recovering from the financial crisis of 2008/2009, as if all of that was not enough, then comes the awful scourge of the cancer of inflation, the cancer of the cost of living and, believe you me, it is a cancer because you keep trying to run after it, but you can’t catch up with it in that way. People were still dying from the climate crisis."

According to Mottley, the Global South has for too long been the place from which wealth has been extracted, and for which there has been no determination to put back the resources necessary to move from primary materials to the finished product.

She said:

And, if you are like us in the Caribbean, where you are small, you are not only price takers, you have to hope you can get access to the product. The pandemic taught us that, with vaccines, with ventilators, with other therapeutics, that you're just too small for anyone to notice you. And once there is global pressure, there will be winners and losers, and small states count among the losers in those circumstances.

"We need to be strong to fight the climate crisis, and if we don't fight the cost-of-living crisis as we fought the pandemic, we will be that much weaker in being able to emerge successful and resilient from the climate crisis."

She called on everyone, including governments, multinational corporations, and those who have large philanthropic foundations, to rally together to fund what was lost and damaged due to climate change.

ALSO READ | Ahead of COP27, researchers call for climate compensation fund

"It is up to us to make the bold demands, just as Madiba did - not unreasonable demands, but in the same way that he restrained himself from unreasonable demands. It is up to us to also walk the higher road because those who have been the victims of discrimination must not allow themselves to be imprisoned by the actions of those who sought to discriminate before," Mottley said. A

mong the many prominent faces in the audience was Madiba's widow, Graca Machel, who took to the stage to thank Mottley for the insightful lecture.

"Let's take bold leadership, courage, a deep sense of justice, and the ability to make complex issues very palpable to ordinary citizens," said Machel.



