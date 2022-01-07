1h ago

Nelson Mandela Robben Island prison cell keys to be returned to SA - Nathi Mthethwa

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Nelson Mandela pictured in his cell at Robben Island. (Photo by David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
  • The Robben Island prison cell key of Nelson Mandela and other items will be returned to South Africa.
  • The US-based Guernsey's Auction House has taken the decision to suspend its intention to auction the key.
  • Prison warder Christo Brand had donated the key to raise money for a Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu.

The Robben Island prison cell key of former president Nelson Mandela and his other belongings will be returned to South Africa.

So said Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Thursday following US-based Guernsey's Auction House's decision to suspend its intended auction, scheduled for 23 January 2022, of the key.

According to Mthethwa, the key was considered part of the national estate in terms of the National Heritage Resources Act.

"The key symbolises South Africa's painful history whilst also representing triumph of the human spirit over evil. This key is living proof of South Africans' long walk to freedom and belongs to the people of South Africa. It therefore must rightfully be returned to the country," he said.

Guernsey's has undertaken to arrange for the key to be returned to South Africa in consultation with the relevant South African authorities. 

Details of the arrangement will be made available to the public at an appropriate time. 

READ | Mandela foundation slams planned auction of former president's Robben Island prison cell key

Mthethwa added Guernsey's had also agreed to halt the sale of various other items that belonged to Mandela.

"The South African Heritage Resources Agency [SAHRA] believes that such items also form part of the national estate. SAHRA has been communicating with Guernsey's on the key and other items which belonged to President Nelson Mandela."

The Daily Mail reported former prison warder Christo Brand, who developed a friendship with the imprisoned Mandela, intended to sell the key for at least a million pounds.

However, Brand has since donated it to raise money for a Mandela Memorial Garden in Qunu.

"In 1981, one of the keys we used in the prison broke and was scrapped. I kept it with all my other personal belongings and forgot about it until 2018 when I was asked to lend some items to the official Nelson Mandela exhibition which would be travelling the world.

"I then found the key which was still in two pieces. I arranged for it to be welded together and lent it to the exhibition," he said.

"Given my commitment to honour President Mandela and promote his legacy, I was happy to oblige. I agreed to the plan that the exhibition would finish in South Africa in 2023."


During 2021, Brand was approached by Dr Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela's oldest daughter, about an auction she was planning with Guernsey's to raise funds for a Mandela Memorial Garden at her father's burial site in Qunu, the Eastern Cape.

He said Makaziwe asked him to include the prison key in the auction.

The key is currently on display in the exhibition

"I agreed because I wholeheartedly support Dr Mandela's initiative to preserve and maintain her father's grave. I never once concealed the fact that the key was in my possession. All the proceeds from the sale of the key would go towards the Memorial Garden - I would not benefit financially at all," Brand added.

Due to sensitivities surrounding the key, he is now in discussions with Guernsey's to withdraw it from the auction and leave it on display in the exhibition.

Brand has also included an exercise bicycle he was gifted by Mandela and a signed copy of the Constitution in the auction.

Mthethwa said SAHRA must engage the Mandela family and Nelson Mandela Foundation to establish whether the other items intended for auction form part of the national estate. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust.
Subscribe to News24
