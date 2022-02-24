Nelson Mandela University to probe municipality's contaminated water system

The Nelson Mandela Municipality has confirmed its water contained levels of E.coli.

A one-year-old baby died from an E.coli infection allegedly after drinking contaminated tap water.

Experts from Nelson Mandela University's microbiology and environmental health department are investigating the municipality's water system.

Mayor Eugené Johnson urged residents to continue boiling water before drinking it.

The municipality confirmed it found the illness-causing E.coli bacteria in its water on Monday and had since treated it.

The Eastern Cape health department said the one-year-old baby was one of three children from Kariega who were treated for E.coli infections.

The department also revealed 96 cases of children under five being treated for diarrhoea and dehydration were reported at hospitals in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent months.

Acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi said during a press briefing at Gqeberha City Hall on Thursday the municipality would be assisted by the university after speaking to its vice-chancellor.

"We need them [the university] to look into our operational systems, if there are no operational inefficiencies as well in our water system in general. Once the report is made available, it will be shared with council first and then it will be shared with the media," added Nqwazi.

The City said it found on Monday the Grassridge temporary treatment plant was the source of the E.coli outbreak.

"The E-coli was actually coming out of the Grassridge temporary treatment works which we have put as a measure to augment supply into the city while waiting for Nooitgedacht phase 3 project [water treatment plant] to be completed," said the acting executive director for infrastructure and engineering, Joseph Tsatsire.

During the briefing, Tsatsire said shortly after discovering the bacteria, the municipality issued a notice to warn the public not to drink the water.

"From a precautionary point of view, people must boil and use any other recognised methods to make the water safe."

He added a decision was taken to isolate the system from the bulk reticulation system on Tuesday evening to treat it with chlorine.

"I am happy to announce all E-coli have been treated, there is no E.coli currently. There is just what we call coliforms that are still in the water, plus/minus 70% compliance, we will be working through that, to ensure that is cleared as well."

Tsatsire said the municipality would take more samples to make sure the water was safe to drink.

He added Nelson Mandela Bay's water quality was compromised by the drought that had gripped the city for the past four years.

Tsatsire said risks associated with the distribution as well as treatment and reticulation of water was heightened by low dam levels, which is currently below 18%.

"As the dam levels go down, the quality of raw water changes, which makes the treatment process difficult. The effort which one needs to put to treat water at the levels of 18% is far different from an effort you put when the dams are at 100%."

The DA in the Eastern Cape has written to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the cause of the contaminated water.

Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed the DA had written to its Pretoria office, saying: "The complaint was received and registered. The file will be dispatched to the assessment team for determine jurisdiction before a decision on whether to investigate or not is taken."





