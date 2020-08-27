1h ago

add bookmark

Nelson Mandela's doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, dies

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Vejay Ramlakan.
Dr Vejay Ramlakan.
Deaan Vivier, City Press, Foto24

Former South African president Nelson Mandela's doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, died of a heart attack on Thursday.

He was 62.

"He died this afternoon at 15:30 at the Fourways Hospital [in Johannesburg] after he was taken to the ICU," younger brother, Anand, confirmed to News24.

He said their initial plans were to bury the doctor 48 hours after his passing, but since he was a prominent figure in the ANC, the family would still need to arrange with the party.

Ramlakan was the country's former surgeon-general and headed Mandela's medical team until his death in 2013.

He wrote the controversial book, titled "Mandela's Last Years", which was later withdrawn by the publisher after Mandela's widow, Graça Machel, threatened to sue.

Related Links
Fallout over the book will get worse
Mandla Mandela speaks out against book on his grandfather
Mandela Day lecture to be delivered by UN secretary-general, and dedicated to Zindzi Mandela
Read more on:
health
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1320 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3220 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(-1.27)
ZAR/GBP
22.51
(-1.07)
ZAR/EUR
20.16
(-1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.38
(-1.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.54)
Gold
1928.44
(-1.29)
Silver
26.98
(-1.48)
Platinum
922.35
(-0.84)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2159.00
(-0.20)
All Share
56869.67
(+0.53)
Top 40
52583.70
(+0.63)
Financial 15
10351.78
(+0.60)
Industrial 25
77441.05
(+1.33)
Resource 10
55716.72
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo