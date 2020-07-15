'Nepotism par excellence' - PSC director-general 'brazenly' appoints mother of his child to top job

An investigation into allegations of nepotism found that PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana fraudulently hired the mother of his child.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate the matter.

The DA has laid criminal charges against Mamphiswana and the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed in February by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana had in December 2019 illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, to the position of chief director for professional ethics.

In January, the Sunday Independent first reported of the drama involving Mamphiswana and Mogwe.

"The conduct of Dr Mamphiswana to brazenly shortlist, interview and recommend for appointment the mother of his own child is professionally unethical. So is Mogwe's conduct in that she agreed to be interviewed by the father of her child and failed to disclose that material fact.

"This was nepotism par excellence. It was dishonesty calculated to disadvantage other applicants who applied for the position. It is, in fact, criminal," Sethene said in his report.

He found that the appointment of Mogwe is the result of "nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud".

Sethene recommended that PSC chairperson, advocate Richard Sizani, immediately approach the relevant law enforcement agency to open a case of fraud, corruption and contravention of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act against Mamphiswana and Mogwe.

He also recommended disciplinary steps against Mogwe; or, alternatively, approaching the court to have the appointment reviewed and set aside as it was premised on nepotism, corruption and fraud.

Other recommendations included instituting civil claims against Mogwe and Mamphiswana to reimburse the PSC for all the money paid to her as chief director.

"The Constitution enjoins the PSC to effectively promote a high standard of professional ethics in the public service. Unfortunately, what is adverted above in this report paints a picture of a custodian of good governance in the public service, who is professionally unethical.

"It must be borne in mind that an accounting officer of a state institution shoulders huge fiduciary responsibilities to the State, public service, citizens and public purse. The accounting officer of the PSC must be a fit and proper person whose ethical conduct should be beyond reproach," Sethene said.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said, given Sethene's findings, it believes that Mamphiswana and Mogwe are "nothing but revolting ANC criminal cadres".

On Wednesday, the DA laid criminal charges against both Mamphiswana and Mogwe at Cape Town Central Police Station.

"We also expect the chairperson of the PSC, advocate Richard Sizani, to immediately comply with the report's recommendations, including by launching civil claims against Mogwe and Mamphiswana to pay back all the money paid to Mogwe since her appointment in December 2019, and by launching an audit investigation into all senior appointments at the commission," he said.