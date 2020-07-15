1h ago

add bookmark

'Nepotism par excellence' - PSC director-general 'brazenly' appoints mother of his child to top job

Jason Felix
Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana.
Public Service Commission director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana.
GCIS
  • An investigation into allegations of nepotism found that PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana fraudulently hired the mother of his child.
  • Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate the matter.
  • The DA has laid criminal charges against Mamphiswana and the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe.

A probe into allegations of nepotism at the Public Service Commission (PSC) has found the commission's director-general "brazenly" shortlisted, interviewed and recommended the mother of his child for appointment to a director's post.

Advocate Smanga Sethene was appointed in February by the Office of the State Attorney to investigate media reports that PSC director-general Dovhani Mamphiswana had in December 2019 illegally appointed the mother of his child, Boitumelo Mogwe, to the position of chief director for professional ethics.

In January, the Sunday Independent first reported of the drama involving Mamphiswana and Mogwe.

"The conduct of Dr Mamphiswana to brazenly shortlist, interview and recommend for appointment the mother of his own child is professionally unethical. So is Mogwe's conduct in that she agreed to be interviewed by the father of her child and failed to disclose that material fact.

"This was nepotism par excellence. It was dishonesty calculated to disadvantage other applicants who applied for the position. It is, in fact, criminal," Sethene said in his report.

He found that the appointment of Mogwe is the result of "nepotism, deceit, dishonesty, corruption and fraud".

READ| Public Service watchdog not listed as an essential service

Sethene recommended that PSC chairperson, advocate Richard Sizani, immediately approach the relevant law enforcement agency to open a case of fraud, corruption and contravention of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act against Mamphiswana and Mogwe.

He also recommended disciplinary steps against Mogwe; or, alternatively, approaching the court to have the appointment reviewed and set aside as it was premised on nepotism, corruption and fraud.

Other recommendations included instituting civil claims against Mogwe and Mamphiswana to reimburse the PSC for all the money paid to her as chief director.

"The Constitution enjoins the PSC to effectively promote a high standard of professional ethics in the public service. Unfortunately, what is adverted above in this report paints a picture of a custodian of good governance in the public service, who is professionally unethical.

"It must be borne in mind that an accounting officer of a state institution shoulders huge fiduciary responsibilities to the State, public service, citizens and public purse. The accounting officer of the PSC must be a fit and proper person whose ethical conduct should be beyond reproach," Sethene said.

DA MP Leon Schreiber said, given Sethene's findings, it believes that Mamphiswana and Mogwe are "nothing but revolting ANC criminal cadres".

On Wednesday, the DA laid criminal charges against both Mamphiswana and Mogwe at Cape Town Central Police Station.

"We also expect the chairperson of the PSC, advocate Richard Sizani, to immediately comply with the report's recommendations, including by launching civil claims against Mogwe and Mamphiswana to pay back all the money paid to Mogwe since her appointment in December 2019, and by launching an audit investigation into all senior appointments at the commission," he said.

Related Links
Cleared or not, MPs want Government Printing Works head gone
PSC tells Limpopo government to abide by 60-day rule and reinstate suspended officials
R17m in salaries paid to suspended government officials
Read more on:
public service commission
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 693 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 2411 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
48% - 2810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo