1h ago

Share

Net closing in: Two more arrested in connection with Thabo Bester escape

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mangaung Correctional Centre on March 30, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. This is the prison Thabo Bester escaped from.
Mangaung Correctional Centre on March 30, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. This is the prison Thabo Bester escaped from.
(Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
  • Two former G4S employees were arrested for their alleged role in the Thabo Bester escape plot.
  • Police confirmed the pair were apprehended on Monday in Bloemfontein.
  • Eight people have been arrested so far and police aren't ruling out the possibility of more arrests. 

Police have arrested two former G4S employees for their alleged role in the Thabo Bester escape plot. 

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the two employees, who G4S had dismissed, were arrested on Monday at their homes in Bloemfontein. 

The pair will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. 

"The team investigating this case has so far arrested eight suspects," said Mathe, adding that police had not ruled out the possibility of more arrests. 

ALSO READ | Thabo Bester escape: Did Nandipha Magudumana collect the same body from the same morgue twice?

Others arrested in connection with the convicted rapist and killer's escape include Bester's accomplice and girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, Magudumana’s father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo. Police also arrested a 51-year-old G4S employee last week.

The suspects face charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, and fraud. 

Bester was serving a life sentence when he broke out of the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre, a maximum-security prison, in May 2022.

He was arrested in Tanzania with Magudumana and brought back to South Africa to stand trial.

Bester, who is being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison, is due back in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on May 16. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
g4smangaung correctional facilitythabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1791 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 320 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 2266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.31
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.92
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.15
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
1,082.47
+1.8%
Palladium
1,511.65
+1.1%
Gold
1,993.99
+0.2%
Silver
25.58
+2.1%
Brent Crude
80.33
+2.6%
Top 40
72,583
0.0%
All Share
78,218
0.0%
Resource 10
69,000
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
0.0%
Financial 15
15,695
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

9h ago

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo