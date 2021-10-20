Netcare Ceres to shut its doors after failing to secure buyer

Insufficient patient numbers to support the viability of Netcare Ceres has resulted in the closure of the private facility.

The hospital will officially close its doors on 31 October.

This, after no buyer was found for the 28-bed facility.

Netcare Ceres will, by the end of this week, start shutting its operations after failing to secure a buyer for the 28-bed hospital.

The hospital would officially close its doors on 31 October, the group confirmed on Wednesday, saying enquiries into the purchase of the private facility failed to result in a sale.

News24 reported last month that the hospital group had stated that it had insufficient patient numbers to support the viability of its operations.

"We wish to thank the community for their support during the past seven years and we wish that the situation could have been different," said Dirk Truter, the hospital's general manager.

"It was a privilege for us to have been of service to them."

According to its closure schedule, no elective surgery would be performed after Friday, while no patients other than emergency cases would be admitted after Sunday.

Patients still in hospital by Sunday would be transferred to other facilities by next Thursday, the same day on which its emergency department was set to close.

Not viable

Truter said the radiology practice and the Pathcare pathology laboratory would remain operational until further notice, and that outpatient consultations would continue in the sessional room, but only by appointment. Security, cleaning, and technical services would also remain on site.

He encouraged patients to find out from their doctors where their practices would be relocating to and to seek help from emergency medical services providers or other hospitals in the area if needed.

The hospital, in the Western Cape's Breede Valley region, is the only private facility in the area. Ceres District Hospital is 2km away.

Mediclinic Worcester, 56km from Netcare Ceres, would be the nearest private hospital servicing the area, followed by Netcare Kuils River which is 130km away.

Truter said it had been anticipated that the demand for private healthcare in the region would grow after the group acquired the hospital, but that had not materialised.

This meant it was not viable to continue running the facility owing to insufficient private patients.

The provincial health department had accepted and acknowledged the hospital’s intention to close.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.