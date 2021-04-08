New ANC youth task team gets going, expected to discuss 'step aside' policy

The newly formed task team of the ANC Youth League is ready to hit the ground running.

The youth body of the ANC has been hamstrung for years.

It is expected to discuss the ANC's "step aside" policy, and what it means for the governing party.

The newly formed ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) is faced with an uphill battle as it attempts to revive the embattled youth wing of the party.

Key on the agenda is discussing the ANC's sticky "step aside" policy, where the national executive committee (NEC) gave an ultimatum of 30 days, to whoever has been criminally charged, to step aside from their positions.

Speaking from the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg today, the youth task team said it will be convening a meeting this weekend to receive a report, with guidelines, from the outgoing NYTT as to what should be done next.

The newly elected NYTT says among its agenda is to discuss the issue of the step-aside resolution, which is currently a boiling discussion within its mother body.

"The issue on the opinion of step-aside, speaking here in our capacity... We are going to receive a political update and report from the convenor and this matter will be discussed thoroughly by the structure. When we are back from the meeting, we will give you a brief on what is our position, what is our view," said the NYTT convenor Joy Maimela.Maimela further told the media that, among their plans as a youth task team, was to ignite unity within the ANC.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the new NYTT will be supported by the mother body. "The ANC national officials have already met with the leadership of the NYTT and expressed overall support in their work of rebuilding and restoring the ANC Youth League.

"We've actually said they are young people, sometimes they'll make mistakes, but they have our support. We said we wish them all the best as they begin to discharge their tasks over the ANC Youth League, being the mobilisation of young people behind the banner of the ANC," Magashule said.When asked about the step-aside resolution during the briefing, Magashule chose not to respond to the media.

The ANC Youth League was dissolved in 2019, which led to an interim NYTT being appointed to try and fix internal matters within the body.