New Covid-19 regulations: It's back to school for all pupils - Cabinet

Lwandile Bhengu
A worker sanitises a classroom at a Johannesburg school. PHOTO: GCIS
  • Cabinet has resolved to end rotational schooling.
  • People with Covid-19, but don't exhibit any symptoms, don't need to isolate. 
  • The isolation period for those with symptoms has been reduced to seven days. 

From Tuesday, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started, South African schools will be fully reopened.  

On Monday night, Cabinet announced that the rotational system will be ended with immediate effect. 

"Primary, secondary and special schools will return to daily attendance. The regulatory provision for social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed. The ministers of health and basic education will, in the coming days, issue directives reflecting on this new approach," said Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele in a statement. 

The change in school attendance is one of the resolutions taken following a special Cabinet meeting held on Monday.  

The meeting came after the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) met. 

The country, however, remains on adjusted Level 1, Cabinet resolved.  

Other changes include that people who test positive for Covid-19, but display no symptoms, will no longer need to isolate.

"Those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate. If you test positive, with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days. Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms," said Gungubele. 

According to the statement, the rationale behind the move is informed by the proportion of people with immunity to the virus, which has risen in excess of 60-80% in several zero surveys.

