1h ago

add bookmark

New Covid-19 regulations: Several arrested for selling liquor after Ramaphosa announced new laws

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Several suspects were arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.
Several suspects were arrested for contravening lockdown regulations.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS
  • After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tougher lockdown regulations, several liquor traders were arrested for contravening the new measures.
  • They were arrested in Alexandra, Mamelodi and Orlando East for selling liquor, contravening the new regulations prohibiting the sale of alcohol.
  • Patrons were also found drinking alcohol in large numbers.

Several liquor traders were arrested in Gauteng on Monday night for allegedly contravening regulations shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced stricter lockdown measures.

Among the arrested suspects was the owner of a popular hangout spot in Alexandra, who was arrested for selling liquor after the curfew.

The owner was arrested around 23:00, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Peters said:

The place was packed, with no regard or measures in place for Covid-19 health protocols.

"Hours prior to his arrest, police had conducted a compliance inspection at the same hangout spot and the manager was arrested for non-compliance with the provisions of the Gauteng Liquor Act 02 of 2003, and he later paid an admission of guilt fine."

ALSO READ | 'I don't want to celebrate New Year's sober!': Rush to stockpile alcohol amid shutdown speculation

Also on Monday night, police in Mamelodi dispersed patrons at a tavern and arrested the owner for contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

The arrest came after Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip circulating on social media.

The video depicted a large crowd drinking and dancing with no regard for any of the Covid-19 health protocols.

Ironically, in the same video clip, Ramaphosa was seen on a television screen addressing the nation while a large crowd of revellers were drinking and dancing, oblivious to the announcement.

In Orlando East, police responded to a complaint by a member of the community and on arrival just before 23:00, found more than 300 people on the premises.

The owner was issued with a warning and the place was shut down and the crowd dispersed.

Mawela has assured the public that police, together with other law enforcement agencies in Gauteng, will be out in full force not only to continue with the safer festive season operations, but also to enforce regulations and adherence to Covid-19 health protocols.

Mawela said:

Our communities are reminded of the valuable role they can play in the fight against crime and in support of government's efforts to ensure the safety of everyone against the second wave of the coronavirus whose impact is said to be far worse than the first outbreak earlier in the year.

Mawela pleaded for maximum adherence and cooperation from the public.

He also expressed well wishes to all members of law enforcement agencies who will be deployed during the period of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronaviruscrimehealthlockdown
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11445 votes
No, I will not
39% - 9857 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.64
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
19.79
(-0.52)
ZAR/EUR
17.95
(-0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.14
(-0.42)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.27)
Gold
1876.80
(+0.17)
Silver
26.21
(-0.60)
Platinum
1039.00
(+0.45)
Brent Crude
50.88
(-0.86)
Palladium
2346.00
(+0.85)
All Share
59484.58
(+0.81)
Top 40
54433.82
(+0.89)
Financial 15
12061.42
(-0.44)
Industrial 25
77550.41
(+1.41)
Resource 10
58165.63
(+0.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo