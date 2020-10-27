1h ago

add bookmark

New Covid-19 survey shows public support for a basic income grant, continuation of food parcels

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Food parcels ready for the Cape Town leg of the Gift of the Givers nationwide food parcel distribution.
Food parcels ready for the Cape Town leg of the Gift of the Givers nationwide food parcel distribution.
Jenni Evans, News24
  • An online survey shows strong support for extending social grants.
  • The top favoured policy proposals in the survey were food parcels, increasing the value of social grants and the R350 Covid relief grant.
  • The data was sourced from nearly 8 000 "representative" respondents.

An online "Covid-19 democracy" survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) shows strong public support for the continuation of food parcels and extending social grants.

Participants were asked to indicate which of the 13 policy proposals provided they favoured. 

"From this list, food parcels (70% support), increasing the value of social grants (69%), and the R350 Covid relief grant (69%) were the top ranked policy options.

"This was followed, in descending order, by the introduction of a basic income grant (61%), payment holiday on accounts, rent, taxes (46%), allowing people to stop paying and be refunded school fees for the time schools are closed (44%), and providing free cellphone data (41%)," UJ said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the higher education institution, the support for the said policy measures showed there was a demand for social protection measures to address the lack of cash income and basic food needs that had intensified under lockdown.

READ | SA faced with double storm of Covid-19 and hunger, warns Zulu

In addition, it also showed hunger had become a pressing issue under lockdown "with 4 in 10 adults reporting going to bed hungry and 8 in 10 adults reporting difficulty in paying their expenses".

"The findings of the survey show that there is strong public support for policy interventions that would assist the most vulnerable in our society.

Measures

"This includes not only immediate measures, such as providing food parcels or the R350 social relief of distress grant, but also long term measures, such as the introduction of a basic income grant, which could do much to alleviate poverty and inequality in our society," UJ Associate Professor at the Centre for Social Change, Professor Carin Runciman explained.

READ | Ramaphosa dismisses rumours of a return to lockdown Level 3

Runciman added that the fact that public support was high for such measures, was a sign that there was a significant demand on government for policy interventions that would tackle poverty and extreme inequality.

These findings came from round 2 of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 democracy survey, which was conducted between 3 July and 8 September.

The data from this round comprised of 7 966 respondents.

This was achieved through an online survey using the popular #datafree Moya Messenger app, which had two million active users.

"Findings have been weighted to match Statistics South Africa data on race, education and age, and can be regarded as broadly representative of the population at large," UJ concluded.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Sassa beneficiaries not affected by reduction in revenue, says SA Post Office
Sassa launches online grant application portal
Social grant fraud the most reported complaint - Public Service Commission
Read more on:
university of johannesburglockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9215 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10388 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.16
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.10
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.16)
Gold
1906.66
(+0.25)
Silver
24.38
(+0.54)
Platinum
881.00
(+1.20)
Brent Crude
40.81
(-3.00)
Palladium
2325.01
(-0.47)
All Share
54079.43
(-1.48)
Top 40
49560.81
(-1.44)
Financial 15
10503.32
(-1.33)
Industrial 25
74333.65
(-0.17)
Resource 10
50405.50
(-3.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo