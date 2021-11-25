1h ago

add bookmark

New Covid-19 variant: Still too early to decide on 'line of action', says Phaahla

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SA is grappling with a new Covid-19 variant.
SA is grappling with a new Covid-19 variant.
Rehman Asad/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • A new Covid-19 variant has been detected in the country. 
  • The variant was detected in Gauteng, but scientist believe it could be present in other provinces. 
  • Government has not yet decided on possible restrictions. 

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that it is too early to make a decision on possible restrictions, following the detection of a new Covid-19 variant which is believed to have a high number of mutations.

The new variant was detected in Gauteng, and scientists believe it may also be present in other provinces.

Phaahla, as well as Professors Tulio de Oliveira and Richard Lascelles, confirmed the detection of variant B.1.1.529 during an "urgent" briefing on Thursday afternoon.

The variant will be given a Greek name by the World Health Organisation.

Phaahla said they had only received a warning about the new variant on Wednesday.

READ | Covid-19: Scientists monitoring new virus variant detected in SA, Botswana

"We got the report and we have been doing further consultations during the day. So, there has been no time to really reflect on possible decisions. We did not want this [new variant] to linger as a rumour; we wanted it to[be] confirmed," Phaahla said.

"We are still going to have various discussions at various forums, including the Coronavirus Council, including Cabinet, [and] consultation with premiers. It is too early to predict what is going to be the line of action.

"But from the experience of last 21 months, we can almost predict how this is going to move," he said, adding that as people started to move around more over the next coming days, the virus will spread.

Phaahla also said that if more people were vaccinated, the country would be able to limit the number of mutations.

He added that the spike in Covid-19 infections was initially thought to be due to the Delta variant, but the emergence of the new variant "reinforces the fact that this invisible enemy we are dealing with is very unpredictable".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthjoe phaahlahealthcoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
26% - 632 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 395 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
57% - 1386 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.80
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Gold
1,788.86
+0.0%
Silver
23.59
+0.2%
Palladium
1,862.50
+0.4%
Platinum
997.82
+1.8%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,063
-0.2%
All Share
70,555
-0.0%
Resource 10
65,733
-1.7%
Industrial 25
94,130
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,936
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

3h ago

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo