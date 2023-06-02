New health ombud inherits several challenges in health system which needs a huge overhaul - Dr Joe Phaahla

8m ago

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla announced Professor Taole Mokoena as the new Health Ombud.
PHOTO: Yoliswa Sobuwa, News24
  • Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says a vacuum in Gauteng hospital leadership is causing instability to the already challenged health system. 
  • On Thursday, Phaahla announced Professor Taole Mokoena as the new health ombud. 
  • The outgoing health ombud, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, painted a grim picture of the state of the country's public healthcare.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says Gauteng's hospital leadership vacuum is causing instability.

On Friday, Phaahla announced Professor Taole Mokoena as the new health ombud. Mokoena started his seven-year non-renewable term on Thursday. 

The announcement in Pretoria came after Professor Malegapuru Makgoba ended his tenure on Wednesday as South Africa's first health ombud.

Makgoba did not mince his words as he painted a grim picture of the state of the country's public healthcare.

He said his office completed 10 861 complaints during his tenure, with Gauteng accounting for more than half of the complaints.

He also described the Eastern Cape health department as an embarrassment.

Makgoba said the similarity between the two provinces was that their hospital leadership was always changing, which ultimately affected patients. 

Phaahla said:

The head office of the Gauteng health department needs much assistance. As we have indicated, Gauteng is the only province in the country where we have had about four or five MECs within the one term of government from 2019. The term is not yet over, but we are already on the fourth or fifth MEC. That also doesn't work out very well, which affects stability at the hospital level.

He said the provincial health department faced several challenges.

"Steve Biko Academic Hospital across the road is in the process of finalising the appointment of a CEO. At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, the CEO has taken retirement, so there's got to be a filling of that post. At Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, the CEO is now the head of the Mpumalanga health department," he said.

Phaahla said the leadership vacuum added pressure on Gauteng hospitals. 

He said: 

It's not going to be a very short turnaround because we also need to make sure whether the problem is at head office or key institutions, which are hospitals.

He said they agreed with Makgoba regarding his diagnoses of the issues in the Gauteng health department.

"We are dealing with these issues with provincial Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and Premier Panyaza Lesufi," Phaahla said. 

Meanwhile, Mokoena thanked the minister for appointing him as the health ombud. 

"I know I was reluctant to take this position, but because you are the boss, when the boss asks, even if you hesitate, you ask, how high should I jump?" he said. 

"I would also like to thank Professor Makgoba, in his absence, for having started the path of the new office. I come with a fresh mind and blood. I hope I will elevate his work to a higher level," he said. 

He said the office of the health ombud was a big challenge for a variety of reasons.

"They have difficulties in their system, which is under pressure and have limited resources. Yet we have a growing population in the country. However, even if we have limited resources, it is important to deploy them equitably and, above all, with high ethical standards. To deliver quality care, we need resources, and they must be deployed efficiently," he said. 

Phaahla said Mokoena had inherited several challenges in the healthcare system, which needed a huge overhaul. 

He said there were several issues that Makgoba raised with them, including the issue of capacity.

"There are outstanding matters which we will take further with the health ombud to ensure that the office is adequately staffed and has a core staff. We are aware of the resource allocation for that office," the minister said.  

