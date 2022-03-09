32m ago

New IEC chairperson: Interviews with the 12 candidates to begin in April

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini.
IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini.
Photo: Deaan Vivier
  • The search is on for a new IEC chairperson.
  • A panel of experts will interview 12 candidates shortlisted for the role.
  • Current IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini will also be interviewed for the job.

The search is on for a new chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). 

The current IEC chairperson, Glen Mashinini, is one of the 12 candidates to be interviewed for the position.

Mashinini's term end on 16 April. 

He was first appointed to the job in 2015 by former president Jacob Zuma, to replace Pansy Tlakuda.

READ | IEC on the defensive amid concerns over election processes 

A gender-diverse category of candidates has been shortlisted and will be interviewed by a panel that includes acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Other panel members include Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Tamara Mathebula, and the chairperson of the SA Human Rights Commission, Bongani Majola. 

The shortlisted candidates: 

  • Justice Bekebeke Geraldene
  • Carol Chaplog-Louw
  • Edward Nkhangweleni Lambani
  • Nalini Maharaj
  • Keitumetsi Stella Mahlangu
  • Princess Mangoma
  • Vuma Glenton Mashinini
  • Sithembile Nombali Mbete
  • Bongiwe Mbomvu Sediko
  • Daniel Rakolote
  • Mfundo Wiseman Thango
  • Gladwyn Martin White  


The public has until 22 March to comment on the candidates.

Interviews are scheduled for 1 April. 

The panel will choose eight candidates to recommend to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs. 

The committee will then recommend a final candidate, along with a recommendation report. 

The National Assembly considers the final report, and the majority will have to adopt the report with the final recommended candidate. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make the final appointment. 


