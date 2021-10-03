New Joburg mayor hits streets to tackle service delivery complaints a month before his term ends

The new City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane hit the streets of Alexandra this weekend, a month before his term expires, to tackle service delivery complaints.

Moerane, who was the MMC for environment and infrastructure, was elected unopposed on Friday, a month before the 1 November municipal elections. He replaced former mayor Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident last month.

Accompanied by his team of MMCs, he headed to Alexandra where residents complained about power cuts and illegal dumping, among other issues.

Mayoral spokesperson Milly Matlou said:

Mayor Moerane and his MMCs began the oversight visit, which is designed to ensure service delivery progress in Johannesburg communities, with a demand for feedback from the Region E regional director on recent commitments made by officials during a recent visit in the region by the late mayor Jolidee Matongo.

"When the feedback indicated that only 50% of the undertakings made had been delivered on, a timeline of next Thursday was given to officials to ensure that all that was promised to residents at the previous oversight visit was fulfilled."



Moerane will conduct more oversight visits across in the city in the coming weeks.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



