9m ago

add bookmark

New lockdown regulations: Pupils should not be sent home alone if they don't have a mask

Cebelihle Mthethwa
New regulations published by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday covered a variety of sectors.
New regulations published by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday covered a variety of sectors.
Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • Regulations around protocols for children arriving at school without a mask have been amended. 
  • Principals, or owners or managers of early childhood development centres must take all reasonable steps to provide cloth masks.
  • Failing that, parents or caregivers must be contacted while the child is isolated, or safe transport arranged before going home.

In new regulations published this week, schools and parents will have to take extra measures to ensure children who arrive without masks are safe.

This follows an incident last week in which a Grade 7 pupil in KwaZulu-Natal was raped after going back home to fetch her face mask

New regulations published by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Sunday covered a variety of sectors.

There are now also guidelines on what to do if school children arrive at school without a mask.

READ | Back to school: Here is the return date for every grade

The principal of a school, or owner or manager of an early childhood development centre, must take all reasonable steps to ensure the relevant authority supplies the institution with sufficient cloth face masks, homemade items, or other appropriate items that cover the nose and mouth of children who may not have one.

"Should a learner arrive at school or early childhood development centre without a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, the learner may be provided with an appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, if possible," the regulations said.

Isolated

"Or if the school or early childhood development centre cannot provide such learner with an appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, such learner must be isolated and his or her parent, guardian or caregiver must be contacted, without delay."

The parent, guardian or caregiver then either has to bring the pupil the appropriate item or safe transport has to be arranged to take the pupil home.

The principal, or owner or manager of an early childhood development centre, who fails to take reasonable steps to ensure compliance, could be held liable for a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or to both.

READ MORE | SA's first approved Covid-19 antibody test will cost less than R300

This comes after a 12-year-old girl was raped by a 17-year-old in Mahohoho in Donnybrook after she was turned back from the screening point at her school because she did not have her mask.

She returned home to fetch her mask and, on returning, informed the school she had been raped.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with rape.

Reacting to the news, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the rape was a heinous crime committed against a defenceless and innocent child.

She called for an end to gender-based violence.

"This rape of a learner once again shines the light on the scourge of gender-based violence ripping our communities apart," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

The education department said it will ensure that the learner, who is a minor, receives the necessary psycho-social support from the District Auxiliary Support Services.

Related Links
Wear your mask correctly
Lockdown | Security guard allegedly shoots customer during argument over face mask
UPDATE: Teen, 17, arrested after Grade 7 pupil raped en route to KZN school
Read more on:
educationcoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 465 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 1541 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
49% - 1903 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.00)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.43)
Gold
1807.70
(+0.31)
Silver
19.17
(+0.42)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1951.50
(-0.43)
All Share
55541.28
(-1.17)
Top 40
51235.09
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10528.08
(-1.64)
Industrial 25
75515.64
(-1.81)
Resource 10
53219.66
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo