37m ago

add bookmark

New magistrate to hear case of girl, 14, accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga - reports

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A screenshot of the incident in question.
A screenshot of the incident in question.
Screenshot

A 14-year-old girl, who was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga, will appear in court again on Thursday.

The girl, who cannot be named because she is a minor, was in the Thohoyandou Children's Magistrate's Court for her bail application on Tuesday.

It did not proceed, however.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter had to be rolled over for a new presiding officer, according to EWN.

"At this stage, the matter will be heard by a neutral chair to ensure a power balance between the interest of the State and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry," Malabi-Dzhangi told TimesLive.

READ | Limpopo pupil dies, education dept probes 'bullying' video

News24 previously reported that two pupils from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo were suspended in connection with the assault.

Mavhunga later died in an apparent suicide.  Limpopo education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said a disciplinary hearing had been set for Thursday.

In a viral video shared on social media, a pupil can be seen repeatedly slapping Mavhunga, who does not retaliate. Other pupils appear to watch and cheer. An inquest docket has been opened into Mavhunga's death.

According to Limpopo police, it is alleged that, after the incident, Mavhunga came home, locked herself in a room, and consumed a large number of pills.

She was rushed to hospital and declared dead on arrival.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourtseducation
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2922 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 902 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.6)
Gold
1,777.59
(+0.4)
Silver
25.82
(+0.0)
Platinum
1,190.19
(-1.6)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,763.50
(-1.9)
All Share
66,836
(-1.9)
Top 40
61,117
(-1.9)
Financial 15
12,162
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,452
(-2.1)
Resource 10
68,586
(-1.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo