New magistrate to hear case of girl, 14, accused of assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga - reports

A 14-year-old girl, who was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting Lufuno Mavhunga, will appear in court again on Thursday.

The girl, who cannot be named because she is a minor, was in the Thohoyandou Children's Magistrate's Court for her bail application on Tuesday.

It did not proceed, however.

Regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter had to be rolled over for a new presiding officer, according to EWN.

"At this stage, the matter will be heard by a neutral chair to ensure a power balance between the interest of the State and the interest of the child. The previous magistrate knows the facts of the preliminary inquiry," Malabi-Dzhangi told TimesLive.

News24 previously reported that two pupils from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo were suspended in connection with the assault.

Mavhunga later died in an apparent suicide. Limpopo education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said a disciplinary hearing had been set for Thursday.

In a viral video shared on social media, a pupil can be seen repeatedly slapping Mavhunga, who does not retaliate. Other pupils appear to watch and cheer. An inquest docket has been opened into Mavhunga's death.

According to Limpopo police, it is alleged that, after the incident, Mavhunga came home, locked herself in a room, and consumed a large number of pills.

She was rushed to hospital and declared dead on arrival.

