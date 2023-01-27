New mayor Thapelo Amad wants 'unity and purpose' in the Johannesburg council

Unity for the purpose of delivering services to the residents of Johannesburg was the theme of the acceptance speech given by the new mayor, Thapelo Amad, on Friday.

The Al Jama-ah politician was voted in to replace Mpho Phalatse on Friday afternoon.

His leadership was put forward by the opposition parties, along with another candidate, Margaret Arnolds, from the African Independent Congress (AIC).

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the ANC realised that it was crucial to bring coalition partners, and especially the minority parties, into leadership positions.

In his acceptance speech, Amad said there were five priorities for this new administration: service delivery; finances; administrative reforms; tackling fraud and corruption; and ensuring community participation in the administration.

"Today, should mark the day where the coalition's parties and opposition parties seek to achieve the most elusive thing in a democratic society: unity and purpose.

"Today, in accepting this responsibility of being the mayor, I bring my soul to this just cause of uniting this council and honouring our oath and the promises to the communities in the City of Johannesburg."



Amad's faith played a big part in the speech and the Imam began by thanking God for the opportunity to lead.

He will be announcing his executive on Monday morning.



