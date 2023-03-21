48m ago

Share

New memorial, renovations, festivals: Mayor unveils plans to celebrate Langa's 100th anniversary

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Geordin Hill-Lewis
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • The City of Cape Town has shared its plans to celebrate Langa's 100th anniversary.
  • It includes the restoration of historical buildings.
  • The City is also proposing the creation of a new memorial.

Restorations, a new memorial and an open-air festival are just some of the plans to celebrate Langa's 100th anniversary this year.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the plan at Guga S'Thebe Cultural Centre in Langa on Tuesday.

One of the projects under consideration, depending on a public participation process, is the establishment of a new "Langa Heroes Memorial" along King Langalibalele Road. The memorial would include the names, and possibly the handprints, of "Langa heroes", he said.

"Hollywood has its Walk of Fame. Langa could have its road of heroes," said Hill-Lewis.

The mayor said Human Rights Day on Tuesday was a significant commemoration for the community.

"While most people associate 21 March with Sharpeville in 1960, the same day is etched into Langa's history too, as thousands of Langa residents gathered that day – without their passbooks – to march to the Langa police station, about 200 metres down the road. At least three people died – some eyewitnesses put the figure higher – and many more were injured as police opened fire on protesters here in Langa. A horrible, terrible tragedy," he said.

Hill-Lewis reflected on famous Langa residents, such as Brenda Fassie, sports stars Temba Bavuma, Thami Tsolekile and Thabo Mngomeni, and playwright and theatre director Fatts Dike.

READ | Human Rights Day: After 29 years education access is better – but the quality not so much

The City has already undertaken repairs and maintenance work on the old historic Pass Office building, as well as at the Langa Memorial Site.

The City was also completing a study on the potential conversion of the old Single Men's Quarters into a multi-purpose space, said Hill-Lewis.

"This is a major project with forthcoming community consultations on the best uses for this site," said Hill-Lewis.

"I want to be very clear that we want to involve the Langa community in decisions by the City on future projects, including elements of our centenary celebration plans for Langa. So, over the next three months we will conduct a public participation process to ensure the needs and wishes of residents are taken into consideration," added Hill-Lewis.

The City is also planning a series of community events to mark Langa's centenary, including a sports festival and a three-day open-air festival. These plans are intended to complement community initiatives to commemorate the anniversary.

"This year, we celebrate 100 years of Langa, of people's stories, history, culture and heritage. Langa has been a crucial part of Cape Town's fabric for a full century, and I have no doubt that the next 100 years will deliver an even more impressive list of achievements and contributions from this community," said Hill-Lewis.

"As the City, we want to ensure that Langa is primed to make the most of its business and tourism opportunities to enable more jobs and opportunities for more people."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape towngeordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1303 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 439 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1895 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 775 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.59
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.76
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
985.40
+0.1%
Palladium
1,407.80
-0.6%
Gold
1,968.86
-0.5%
Silver
22.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
73.79
+1.1%
Top 40
68,799
0.0%
All Share
74,271
0.0%
Resource 10
65,660
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,818
0.0%
Financial 15
15,066
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo