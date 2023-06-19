52m ago

Share

'New' NA leaders to lay fraud charge against NMB mayor, who deems election 'illegal'

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor Gary van Niekerk. Photo: Lulama Zenzile
  • 'Newly' elected members of the Northern Alliance will open a case of fraud against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk.
  • Japie Jansen claims to have replaced Van Niekerk as party president after an elective conference at the weekend.
  • Van Niekerk said this conference was illegal and confirmed that the Northern Alliance had changed its name to the National Alliance. 

Members of the Northern Alliance (NA) elected at a national conference held at the weekend, are set to go to the Humewood police station on Tuesday morning to open a case of fraud against Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk.

Japie Jansen told News24 that he was elected the new president of the Northern Alliance during this conference, replacing Van Niekerk.

However, Van Niekerk said the conference was "illegal" and the Northern Alliance had changed its name to the National Alliance in preparation for running for the 2024 national elections.

Jansen accused Van Niekerk of committing fraud, saying Van Niekerk had been presenting himself as the president of the Northern Alliance in council, when he had already stated that the party's name would change.

This means, according to Jansen, that Van Niekerk was not the president of the Northern Alliance but the National Alliance and any conduct that he performed on behalf of the Northern Alliance, was fraudulent. 

Jansen explained that the national conference was long overdue as it had to be held in March but was postponed by Van Niekerk to September without a legitimate reason.

READ | GOOD tells Nelson Mandela Bay mayor his days are numbered

This is why they decided to hold an elective conference.

Van Niekerk, however, said the elective conference held by "so-called members of the party" at the weekend where Jansen and previously suspended Bevan Brown, were elected as president and deputy president, respectively, was illegal.

During a media briefing on Monday, Van Niekerk said the conference was held by expelled and suspended members of the party. The mayor emphasised that the Northern Alliance no longer existed and said the event was arranged by a group of individuals with former links to a non-existent party.

Van Niekerk claimed the conference did not meet the party's constitutional rules for such an event, which states that a national conference can only take place when there was a majority vote by the federal working committee and the federal executive committee as well as a petition of 1 000 party members in good standing.

He said:

Reports suggest that this group met somewhere and 'overturned' expulsions and suspensions made by the legitimate leadership of the National Alliance. Only the federal executive council has the power to change a disciplinary outcome.

However, Jansen added that only one of these three constitutional rules had to be met and the party did so because they had more than 1 000 members who signed the petition.

Van Niekerk said the "real" members of the party had their legal team issue letters to the expelled and suspended members who took it upon themselves to host an "illegal" gathering under the auspices of the National Alliance.

He added that their "shenanigans" would have no impact on their deployments in council and the executive of Nelson Mandela Bay.

ALSO READ | Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government 'strong', despite talk of cracks behind the scenes

Jansen said: "Even the cease-and-desist letter that we received from Van Niekerk's lawyers is him speaking on behalf of the Northern Alliance when he himself said he is now president of the National Alliance."

Van Niekerk said the "real" party leaders were perturbed by the "continuous attempts to bring the National Alliance into disrepute".

"I am now addressing these shallow attempts to disrupt the National Alliance's plan of action. We will not be derailed by this flagrant disregard for constitutional guidelines and protocols," Van Niekerk said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
national alliancegary van niekerkgqeberhaeastern capepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
27% - 733 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 1543 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
15% - 400 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

7h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.24
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.86
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
975.85
-0.3%
Palladium
1,406.56
+0.1%
Gold
1,950.39
-0.4%
Silver
23.96
-1.0%
Brent Crude
76.61
+1.2%
Top 40
72,531
-0.7%
All Share
78,014
-0.7%
Resource 10
67,843
-2.2%
Industrial 25
105,335
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,201
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

10h ago

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo