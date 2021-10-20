New research project aims to reduce drowning incidents at Cape Town beaches

36m ago

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has rendered free safety classes in the Cape Flats.
PHOTO: Supplied by NSRI
  • A new research project in Cape Town will aim to map rip currents.
  • The project will deploy a non-toxic fluorescein dye to expose the flow of currents.
  • This information will be used in beach safety campaigns to prevent drownings.

A partnership involving cutting-edge science will aim to reduce drownings at Cape Town beaches.

The City of Cape Town and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) have embarked on an "experiment" to use a non-toxic fluorescein dye to expose the flow of rip currents. It is hoped this will help with beach safety education and awareness efforts.

In a first for the city, a research permit has been issued by the national Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for the deployment of a dye that will highlight and visually expose the flow of rip currents in the ocean.

The dye is non-toxic to the environment and people. The footage captured will be used as part of a beach safety public awareness campaign ahead of summer.

The permit to deploy the fluorescein dye has been granted to the NSRI, said City of Cape Town Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien.

PICS | NSRI marks first International Drowning Prevention Day

"Fluorescein is commonly used by scientists and plumbers in different water tracer experiments, as well as by carp fishermen, and is harmless. The first dye release took place last month at Kogel Bay, and after studying the results from this experiment, the second release which will be filmed, will take place at Strand beach," said Badroodien.

Rip currents are powerful channels of fast-moving water. A rip is an area that is often without wave activity and appears darker and deceptively calmer than the rest of the ocean.

If you get caught in a rip current:
  • Don't panic and try to fight against the current
  • Allow the current to pull you further towards the ocean but try to swim sideways out of the current and then to shore
  • If you can't escape, float or tread water and preserve your energy
  • Draw attention for help by calling out or waving for assistance

"These currents move fast and can be deadly, as panicked swimmers often try to counter them by swimming straight back to shore - putting themselves at risk of drowning because of fatigue," said Badroodien.

If you see someone caught in a rip current, call a lifeguard, the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline, or the NSRI on 087 094 9774.

