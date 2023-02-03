New speaker 'elected', confidence motion rule passed despite collapse of Ekurhuleni meeting

An extraordinary sitting of the Ekurhuleni metro ended in chaos on Thursday night.

Councillors spent most of the meeting fighting about the order of the agenda before the meeting collapsed.

The motions went ahead despite the speaker and half the council walking out.

After hours of arguing, the Ekurhuleni municipality's caucus meeting disintegrated into chaos on Thursday night after half the councillors walked out and the rest continued with the meeting.



The extraordinary council meeting started at 13:00 after a time change the night before from 10:00.

