New study suggests more stringent approach needed for diabetic patients in KZN

Diabetes is the second highest underlying cause of natural death in South Africa.

KwaZulu-Natal has been singled out as the province where the burden of diabetes is especially high.

Now, a new study suggests healthcare providers in KZN should pay more attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.

A study has suggested healthcare providers in KwaZulu-Natal must pay more attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.



The National Centre for Biotechnology Information in South Africa stated diabetes was the leading underlying natural cause of death in women and the second highest underlying cause for the entire population.

The study by Nokukhanya Thembane and Minenhle Madlala from the department of biomedical sciences at Mangosuthu University of Technology investigated the lipid profile, fasting glucose and glycosylated haemoglobin levels among diabetic patients in KZN, where it is reported there is a high burden of diabetes.

The study titled, 'A retrospective study evaluating glycaemic control and lipid profiles in diabetic patients from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa', was recently published in Student's Journal Health Research Africa.

The authors described diabetes as a metabolic disorder characterised by carbohydrate, protein and lipid metabolism disturbances leading to chronic hyperglycaemia.

A lipid profile is as a blood test measuring the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in one's blood.

A total of 160 serum sample data were analysed from the laboratory information system, with 80 diabetic patients and 80 non-diabetic people as controls.

READ | Hypertension is a 'silent killer', South Africans urged to go for regular health screening

The two groups measured and compared lipid profiles, fasting glucose, and glycosylated haemoglobin levels.

The study found the patients had significantly higher levels of total cholesterol, triglyceride and considerably lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol than non-diabetic people.

The study read:

One of the predisposing factors to diabetes is obesity which is hallmarked by high serum lipid content. Diabetic patients also had a higher prevalence of coronary artery disease, heart disease and sudden cardiac death.

The data also suggests differences in diabetes prevalence between ethnic groups and genders.



The highest prevalence of diabetes is observed in the Indian ethnic group, with 23.36% of males and 22.43% of females having diabetes.

This is followed by the white ethnic group with 13% of males and 11% of females having diabetes.

READ | These are the 50 countries with the worst health habits – SA takes 10th spot

The study also read coloured and African black ethnic groups have lower prevalence rates, with coloured females having the highest prevalence rate of 5% and African-black males having the highest prevalence rate of 4%.

According to the authors, the findings might have implications for healthcare providers and policymakers in the region responsible for addressing the burden of diabetes.

The authors said:

Our findings suggest that healthcare providers should pay more attention to lipid profiles and glycemic control among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications. The findings also suggest that diabetic patients have dyslipidemia and poor glycaemic control, which could increase their risk of cardiovascular complications.

Dyslipidaemia is a common comorbidity in diabetes and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in diabetic patients.



The authors said policymakers could use the information in the study to design targeted public health campaigns and allocate resources more effectively to address diabetes in the region.

They added early detection of diabetes, assessment of lipid profiles and the development of targeted drugs were appropriate steps to control the disease.

The authors recommended that further studies with larger sample sizes and in different regions of South Africa were needed to investigate the prevalence of dyslipidaemia and poor glycaemic control in diabetic patients.



