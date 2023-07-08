40m ago

Share

New study suggests more stringent approach needed for diabetic patients in KZN

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A recent study has suggested KwaZulu-Natal healthcare providers pay close attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.
A recent study has suggested KwaZulu-Natal healthcare providers pay close attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.
Maskot/Getty Images
  • Diabetes is the second highest underlying cause of natural death in South Africa.
  • KwaZulu-Natal has been singled out as the province where the burden of diabetes is especially high.
  • Now, a new study suggests healthcare providers in KZN should pay more attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.

A study has suggested healthcare providers in KwaZulu-Natal must pay more attention to lipid profiles among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications.

The National Centre for Biotechnology Information in South Africa stated diabetes was the leading underlying natural cause of death in women and the second highest underlying cause for the entire population.

The study by Nokukhanya Thembane and Minenhle Madlala from the department of biomedical sciences at Mangosuthu University of Technology investigated the lipid profile, fasting glucose and glycosylated haemoglobin levels among diabetic patients in KZN, where it is reported there is a high burden of diabetes.

The study titled, 'A retrospective study evaluating glycaemic control and lipid profiles in diabetic patients from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa', was recently published in Student's Journal Health Research Africa.

The authors described diabetes as a metabolic disorder characterised by carbohydrate, protein and lipid metabolism disturbances leading to chronic hyperglycaemia.

A lipid profile is as a blood test measuring the amount of cholesterol and triglycerides in one's blood.

A total of 160 serum sample data were analysed from the laboratory information system, with 80 diabetic patients and 80 non-diabetic people as controls.

READ | Hypertension is a 'silent killer', South Africans urged to go for regular health screening

The two groups measured and compared lipid profiles, fasting glucose, and glycosylated haemoglobin levels. 

The study found the patients had significantly higher levels of total cholesterol, triglyceride and considerably lower levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol than non-diabetic people. 

The study read:

One of the predisposing factors to diabetes is obesity which is hallmarked by high serum lipid content. Diabetic patients also had a higher prevalence of coronary artery disease, heart disease and sudden cardiac death.

The data also suggests differences in diabetes prevalence between ethnic groups and genders.

The highest prevalence of diabetes is observed in the Indian ethnic group, with 23.36% of males and 22.43% of females having diabetes.

This is followed by the white ethnic group with 13% of males and 11% of females having diabetes.

READ | These are the 50 countries with the worst health habits – SA takes 10th spot

The study also read coloured and African black ethnic groups have lower prevalence rates, with coloured females having the highest prevalence rate of 5% and African-black males having the highest prevalence rate of 4%.

According to the authors, the findings might have implications for healthcare providers and policymakers in the region responsible for addressing the burden of diabetes.

The authors said: 

Our findings suggest that healthcare providers should pay more attention to lipid profiles and glycemic control among diabetic patients to prevent cardiovascular complications. The findings also suggest that diabetic patients have dyslipidemia and poor glycaemic control, which could increase their risk of cardiovascular complications.

Dyslipidaemia is a common comorbidity in diabetes and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in diabetic patients.

The authors said policymakers could use the information in the study to design targeted public health campaigns and allocate resources more effectively to address diabetes in the region. 

They added early detection of diabetes, assessment of lipid profiles and the development of targeted drugs were appropriate steps to control the disease. 

The authors recommended that further studies with larger sample sizes and in different regions of South Africa were needed to investigate the prevalence of dyslipidaemia and poor glycaemic control in diabetic patients.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2433 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7506 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 160 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.49
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.76
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
908.24
+0.1%
Palladium
1,242.00
+0.7%
Gold
1,925.88
0.0%
Silver
23.09
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,510
+1.0%
All Share
74,823
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,033
+1.4%
Industrial 25
103,544
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,064
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo