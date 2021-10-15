New Zealand murders: SA doctor charged with murdering her 3 children intends to plead not guilty

A New Zealand publication has reported that a South African doctor charged with the murder of her three children intends to plead not guilty.

Dr Lauren Dickason is in a psychiatric hospital for a mental evaluation.

Her trial has been scheduled for a date in March 2023.

A South African woman accused of murdering her children in New Zealand will plead not guilty, the High Court in Christchurch has reportedly heard.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, Pretoria doctor Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, intends to plead not guilty to charges of murder.

The twin girls, Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, were killed in their Timaru home in September.

The family recently moved to New Zealand after her husband, Dr Graham Dickason, got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon. Graham discovered the three girls' bodies when he came home from work.

Dickason made her first court appearance on 18 September and was referred to hospital for a mental evaluation. She is in custody at the Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch and was reportedly excused from physically appearing in court of Friday.

Gallo Images Deaan Vivier, Gallo Images, Beeld

According to Stuff, the court was told on Friday that the defence and Crown were arranging independent psychiatric reports.

The trial has already been scheduled for March 2023.

READ | Trial date set for SA doctor accused of killing her 3 children in New Zealand

The case was postponed for a case review hearing on December 17.

She will remain in Hillmorton Hospital's forensic unit in the meantime.

Last month, her husband said he had forgiven her. A letter from him was read to hundreds of people at a candlelight vigil outside the family home. He said he believed his wife was "a victim of this tragedy as well".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.