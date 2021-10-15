1h ago

add bookmark

New Zealand murders: SA doctor charged with murdering her 3 children intends to plead not guilty

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graham and Lauren Dickason.
Graham and Lauren Dickason.
Lauren Dickason/Facebook
  • A New Zealand publication has reported that a South African doctor charged with the murder of her three children intends to plead not guilty.
  • Dr Lauren Dickason is in a psychiatric hospital for a mental evaluation.
  • Her trial has been scheduled for a date in March 2023.

A South African woman accused of murdering her children in New Zealand will plead not guilty, the High Court in Christchurch has reportedly heard.

According to New Zealand publication Stuff, Pretoria doctor Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, intends to plead not guilty to charges of murder.

The twin girls, Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, were killed in their Timaru home in September.

The family recently moved to New Zealand after her husband, Dr Graham Dickason, got a job as an orthopaedic surgeon. Graham discovered the three girls' bodies when he came home from work.

Dickason made her first court appearance on 18 September and was referred to hospital for a mental evaluation. She is in custody at the Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch and was reportedly excused from physically appearing in court of Friday.

A teddy bear is seen among flowers placed outside
A teddy bear is seen among flowers placed outside where Lauren Anne Dickason, a woman charged with murdering her three young daughters just weeks after arriving in New Zealand from South Africa, used to live,

According to Stuff, the court was told on Friday that the defence and Crown were arranging independent psychiatric reports.

The trial has already been scheduled for March 2023.

READ | Trial date set for SA doctor accused of killing her 3 children in New Zealand

The case was postponed for a case review hearing on December 17.

She will remain in Hillmorton Hospital's forensic unit in the meantime.

Last month, her husband said he had forgiven her. A letter from him was read to hundreds of people at a candlelight vigil outside the family home. He said he believed his wife was "a victim of this tragedy as well".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lauren dickasonnew zealandcrime
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1622 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1903 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1494 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.72
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.21
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,783.69
-0.7%
Silver
23.30
-0.9%
Palladium
2,158.50
+0.8%
Platinum
1,054.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
84.00
+1.0%
Top 40
60,543
+0.3%
All Share
67,042
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,482
+0.1%
Industrial 25
84,498
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,097
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo