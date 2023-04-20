Newborn babies released to wrong families reunited with moms after quick thinking by Bara Hospital guard

Newborn babies released to the wrong families at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital have been reunited with their mothers.

A security guard identified a 35-year-old woman who almost left with the wrong baby.

The Gauteng Department of Health says both families will receive counselling and undergo DNA testing.

On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Health said an on-duty security guard notified nursing staff after he noticed one child's name tag did not match that of a woman thought to be his mother.

It said the 35-year-old woman had given birth on Monday.

Nursing staff later established the child of a 31-year-old woman, who is still hospitalised, was released to the wrong family.

"The mother and the baby were fetched from their home within a couple of hours on the same day and the matter was resolved.

"Health checks were conducted on the baby prior to him being reunited with his biological mother," the department said.

It found hospital staff did not do due diligence.

Both families will undergo DNA tests and receive counselling.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko commended the security guard for his vigilance.

"We thank the security officer for his alertness, as this situation could have turned out much worse.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to both families. The department will take corrective action for this kind of negligence," Nkomo-Ralehoko said.