30m ago

add bookmark

Newborn baby abandoned in bushes, Mpumalanga woman arrested

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga police arrested a woman after a newborn baby was found abandoned. (Getty Images)
Mpumalanga police arrested a woman after a newborn baby was found abandoned. (Getty Images)

Mpumalanga police arrested a 27-year-old woman on Monday after she allegedly abandoned her newborn baby in Bushbuckridge four days earlier. 

According to police, two women were walking next to a school in College View when they heard a baby crying in the nearby bushes. 

"As they drew closer, they then discovered an abandoned infant who was probably about a day old," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. 

"Police were then alerted, and the baby was taken to hospital while a case of child neglect was opened for investigation."

On Monday, the baby's mother went to the police station in Bushbuckridge and claimed she had abandoned her newborn baby days earlier. 

Mohlala said the woman was arrested and charged. 

ALSO READ | Man handed 15-year sentence for house robbery

However, she did not appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday as the case was not enrolled. 

Mohlala said the case was still being investigated, and the baby remained in hospital, where she was being monitored. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident and called on society for "a moral regeneration." 

"We believe it is paramount for families, traditional leaders and spiritual leaders to assist in restoring the moral fibre of our society," Manamela said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mpumalangacrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5501 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10866 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.01
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
2,028.33
+1.5%
Silver
26.08
+1.6%
Palladium
2,931.50
-2.4%
Platinum
1,141.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
66,302
0.0%
All Share
72,399
0.0%
Resource 10
85,236
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,193
0.0%
Financial 15
14,929
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22067.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo