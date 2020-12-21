Newborn baby found under a tree in Cape Town

Police have opened an investigation after a newborn baby was found abandoned under a tree.

Police have opened an investigation after a newborn baby was found dead under a tree in Eerste River, Cape Town, on Friday.

The baby was discovered by a man who was looking for goods to recycle along Old Faure Road on Friday.

"[A] death inquest has been opened for investigation with no arrests yet after a baby that was found in Old Faure road on 2020-12-19 [Friday]", police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

According to reports by the Daily Voice, the man handed the baby, who was clothed and warmly wrapped in a blanket, to resident Louise Dowries, who was walking home from work.

Reports suggest that the baby's umbilical cord was still attached to her when she was found.

Anyone with information that may assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact Kleinvlei police on 021 902 8500.