Newborn baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN

A newborn baby was rescued out of a pit latrine on Saturday by members of the Pietermaritzburg search-and-rescue unit and K9 search-and-rescue unit.

A family member found the baby in the pit latrine.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they were called out to Mafakathini, in the Taylors Halt policing area, for a confined-space rescue of a newborn baby.

After the baby was rescued, family members cleaned the faeces off the child.

READ | Newborn 'abandoned' in empty house by distressed mother is rescued



Police officers clamped the umbilical cord as the mother had used a pair of scissors to cut it off during the birth.

The baby was examined for any injuries.

Both the baby and the mother were taken to Northdale Hospital.

Taylors Halt police will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.