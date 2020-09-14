46m ago

Newborn baby rescued from pit latrine in KZN

Riaan Grobler
Police officers rescued a baby from a pit latrine in KZN over the weekend.
Police officers rescued a baby from a pit latrine in KZN over the weekend.
A newborn baby was rescued out of a pit latrine on Saturday by members of the Pietermaritzburg search-and-rescue unit and K9 search-and-rescue unit. 

A family member found the baby in the pit latrine.

KwaZulu-Natal police said they were called out to Mafakathini, in the Taylors Halt policing area, for a confined-space rescue of a newborn baby.

After the baby was rescued, family members cleaned the faeces off the child.

Police officers clamped the umbilical cord as the mother had used a pair of scissors to cut it off during the birth.

The baby was examined for any injuries.

Both the baby and the mother were taken to Northdale Hospital.

Taylors Halt police will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Read more on:
durban
