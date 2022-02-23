Newborn baby's body found dumped in Cape Town CBD

- A newborn baby's body has been found dumped in central Cape Town.
- According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of a white Polo dropped the newborn in 90 Plein Street.
- Police confirmed that the baby's body was found on Wednesday.
The body of a newborn baby has been found dumped in broad daylight in a busy street of Cape Town's city centre.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the body was found on Wednesday in Plein Street near Parliament.
"A concealment of birth case was registered for investigation. The investigation into the matter continues," Twigg said.
He added that the baby was found by a passer-by shortly after 09:00.
It’s been alleged that the baby was thrown from a vehicle.
According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of a white Polo dropped the baby in front of 90 Plein Street and drove away.
The baby was wrapped in a plastic bag, with only its face visible.
Bystanders claimed the body had been in the road for a long time before authorities removed it.
Cape Town-based attorney and conveyancer Tom Potgieter told News24 that he had been on his way to lodge some documents at the deeds office at about 9:50 when he saw police officers and bystanders in the road where the body was lying.
"I then rolled my window down and asked a bystander why all the cops are there, and the man said there was an infant that was thrown out of a white Polo car, and left the infant in the middle of the tarred parking bay in Plein Street, which is diagonal across the road from the deeds office," he said.
"I then spotted the infant’s head sticking out from what looked like a black plastic bag," he added.
He said he hoped he never had to see something like that again.
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
