Newborn baby's body found dumped in Cape Town CBD

A newborn baby's body has been found dumped in central Cape Town.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of a white Polo dropped the newborn in 90 Plein Street.

Police confirmed that the baby's body was found on Wednesday.

The body of a newborn baby has been found dumped in broad daylight in a busy street of Cape Town's city centre.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the body was found on Wednesday in Plein Street near Parliament.

"A concealment of birth case was registered for investigation. The investigation into the matter continues," Twigg said.

He added that the baby was found by a passer-by shortly after 09:00.

It’s been alleged that the baby was thrown from a vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the occupants of a white Polo dropped the baby in front of 90 Plein Street and drove away.

The baby was wrapped in a plastic bag, with only its face visible.