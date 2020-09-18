54m ago

Newborn's body found in bin in Cape Town

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A newborn baby's body has been found in a bin.
  • A newborn baby has been found dead in a wheelie bin in Kuilsriver.
  • This is the third body that has been discovered along Cape Town's Baden Powell Drive this week.
  • A witness was scratching in the bin when she discovered the baby on Thursday.

A newborn baby has been found dead in a wheelie bin, and a woman's body has been found dumped along Baden Powell Drive, Tafelsig, in separate incidents on Thursday.

This is the third body that has been discovered along Cape Town's Baden Powell Drive this week, following bodies of a woman and a man who were found shot in the head earlier this week.

READ| Woman and man shot in head and dumped along Cape Town road in separate incidents

In the latest discovery, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the unidentified woman's body in her 30s was discovered around 17:00 at Wolfgat, Baden Powell Drive, Tafelsig.

"According to information police responded to the crime scene and found the victim with injuries," said Rwexana.

A murder case has been opened.

Searching

In an unrelated incident, a newborn baby found in a big black wheelie bin in Kuilsriver.

Rwexana said that according to information they received, a witness was searching in the bin when she made the discovery on Thursday.

"The baby was declared dead on the scene," she added.

An inquest into the death has been opened for investigation.

No arrests have been made in both cases.

Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
