Newcastle Municipality former employee in court for R3.1m fraud

A former employee at the Newcastle Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal was granted R50 000 bail after appearing on fraud charges in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Dedre van Rooyen is accused of augmenting the payroll system to personally benefit herself to the tune of R3.1 million, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

"The State's case is that Van Rooyen manipulated the municipality's payroll system to benefit to an amount of approximately R3.1 million."

Kara added Van Rooyen would have strict bail conditions, including having to surrender her passport to the investigating officer, not to visit any port of entry, not leave the province without the consent of the investigating officer and not change her address or relocate without informing the officer.

Her fraudulent activities are alleged to have begun as far back as 2012. The case was postponed to 1 December for further investigations.

In an unrelated incident, a job application box belonging to the municipality was stolen in September.

The box, which had already been cleared, was taken by a man who was seen in video striding off in broad daylight through the security booms.

At the time, a spokesperson said the box was taken when security guards were attending to an urgent matter.

A review of security footage revealed the man walking off with the box.

News24 reported the municipality said it was worried the theft might be part of a money-for-jobs scam.

