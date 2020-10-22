41m ago

add bookmark

Newcastle Municipality former employee in court for R3.1m fraud

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A former Newcastle Municipality worker facing fraud charges was granted R50 000 bail in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.
  • Dedre Van Rooyen is accused of siphoning R3.1 million since 2012 for her personal benefit.
  • She was asked to surrender her passport and not leave the province without informing the investigating officer.

A former employee at the Newcastle Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal was granted R50 000 bail after appearing on fraud charges in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

Dedre van Rooyen is accused of augmenting the payroll system to personally benefit herself to the tune of R3.1 million, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

"The State's case is that Van Rooyen manipulated the municipality's payroll system to benefit to an amount of approximately R3.1 million."

Kara added Van Rooyen would have strict bail conditions, including having to surrender her passport to the investigating officer, not to visit any port of entry, not leave the province without the consent of the investigating officer and not change her address or relocate without informing the officer.

ALSO READ | Brazen thief steals Newcastle municipality's job application box - in broad daylight

Her fraudulent activities are alleged to have begun as far back as 2012. The case was postponed to 1 December for further investigations.

In an unrelated incident, a job application box belonging to the municipality was stolen in September.

The box, which had already been cleared, was taken by a man who was seen in video striding off in broad daylight through the security booms.

At the time, a spokesperson said the box was taken when security guards were attending to an urgent matter.

A review of security footage revealed the man walking off with the box.

News24 reported the municipality said it was worried the theft might be part of a money-for-jobs scam.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
4 former Gauteng health dept officials in court for fraud, corruption and money laundering
Cabinet says no one is 'above the law' as Covid-19 fund looters are arrested
Company director arrested for alleged R4.8m Covid-19 fraud
Read more on:
npadurbankwazulu-natalcourts
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6765 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.22
(+0.72)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.93)
Gold
1904.43
(-0.89)
Silver
24.67
(-1.06)
Platinum
886.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2368.87
(-0.23)
All Share
54796.42
(-0.99)
Top 40
50276.84
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10376.28
(+2.34)
Industrial 25
74130.97
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52819.20
(-2.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo