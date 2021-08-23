46m ago

Newly appointed District Six Museum director Siddeeq Railoun dies of Covid-19

Lisalee Solomons
  • The executive director of the District Six Museum, Siddeeq Railoun, has died of Covid-19. 
  • Railoun had only been in his position for three months.
  • He will be buried according to Muslim rites on Monday.

The executive director of the District Six Museum, Siddeeq Railoun, died at Groote Schuur Hospital on Monday due to Covid-19 complications.

Railoun had been appointed to this position just three months ago.

The head of archives for the museum, Chrischene Julius, told News24 that Railoun had been in hospital for about a week before his death. 

Railoun had been appointed on 17 May, taking over from Bonita Bennett.

Born and bred in Woodstock, Railoun and his family were evicted from District Six as a result of the Group Areas Act.

Julius said Railoun had had a "tremendous impact" on the museum.

"He was very enthusiastic about the future of the museum - and being able to see it succeed was a great achievement for him," she said.

Retired Judge Siraj Desai, who currently serves as the chair of the board of the District Six Museum, said in the short period that Railoun had served as director he had made a "massive difference" to the museum.

"The D6 board wishes to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the late Siddeeq. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that you keep them in your prayers," he said, adding:

May he be granted the highest place in Jannah.

Newly appointed museum board member, Fidel Issel, said Railoun was a jovial, energetic man, who had a big heart.

At the time of his appointment, Railoun said nothing in life came without "challenges and beautiful moments".

"You could have a solution that addresses many challenges, not just one. This is the current culture we are embedding in the museum space, and I am looking forward to how staff, including me, show up in this space," Railoun said at the time.

Railoun will be buried according to Muslim rites on Monday evening in Surrey Estate.

