Newly appointed Gauteng cop shot dead outside home

Tshepiso Motloung
Gauteng police are investigating after one of their own was killed outside his home in Dawn Park on Sunday. File image.
  • Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after a 27-year-old police officer was killed at his home on Sunday evening.
  • Police say the officer was shot multiple times.  
  • General Fannie Masemola says 92 on-and off-duty police officers were murdered during the 2022/2023 financial year.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for unknown gunmen after a 27-year-old police officer was killed at his home on Sunday evening.

The officer was newly appointed and undergoing training.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the off-duty officer, who was stationed at Dawn Park police station, was shot multiple times.

"The motive at this stage looks like it was a robbery. Police have mobilised all resources to apprehend those behind this fatal shooting of a member, and the matter has been referred to the Hawks," added Mathe.

News24 understands the officer was shot in the neck, right arm, right rib and shoulder.

READ | Municipal official in court for allegedly killing traffic cop he found at lodge with his wife

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The officer was reportedly shot at about 20:00 on Sunday as he was standing at the gate of the house in Primrose Street, Villa Lisa in Dawn Park.

Witnesses said they heard four gunshots. 

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the number of officers being killed on and off duty was alarming. 

Masemola added: 

R25 million has been set aside for the safety and security of members on and off duty this financial year.

He said 92 police officers were murdered during the 2022/2023 financial year.

"Twenty-seven members were murdered on duty, and 65 members were murdered off duty. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of members killed.

"We call upon members of the public to take an active role in crime-fighting initiatives in communities to prevent and combat the killing of police officers," added Masemola.

sapsfannie masemolagautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
