Newly engaged Cape Town couple and their daughter, 3, die in head-on collision

A Durbanville couple and their three-year-old daughter died in a head-on collision over the weekend.

The family has been described as "loveable people".

Police say the driver of a second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

"The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital," said Durbanville police spokesperson Captain Marchell Rhode.

Titanium Securitas said its medical team assessed the occupants of one of the vehicles on the scene. They found that all three occupants of a white light motor vehicle had already succumbed to their injuries.

"The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and needed to be freed using the Jaws of Life. Two other passengers inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital," the company added.

Anton van der Spuy, 41, Nikki Louw, 41, and their daughter, Ashleigh, have been described as "lovable people" with a passion for life and wild animals.



When News24 reached out to members of Louw's family, they were unable to speak as they tried to deal with the news.

According to family friend Ger-Mari Tesselaar, she has known the family for eight years. Tesselaar said she was still in "utter shock".

'She brightened any room'

"I messaged Nikki on Sunday morning, and I found it very strange [that] she never responded... as she always responds to my messages," she said.

Tesselaar said after receiving bits of information on the death of her beloved friends on WhatsApp, she immediately called their family to find out if the news was true.

"Nikki and I worked together for five years. She was the kindest, most caring, genuine person with the most infectious laugh. She brightened any room with her presence and could make everybody feel welcome. She loved animals and was extremely proud of her ball python and crested gecko collection," Tesselaar said.

According to her, the couple had a big collection of reticulated pythons, ball pythons, brown house snakes, geckos and tortoises at home.



"Anton adored his pets. Those were his babies. He wasn't afraid of the snakes but always treated them with respect," she said.

Friends and family of the couple said they will be sorely missed.

"It's not the kind of news we hoped to hear as the festive season draws near," said Tesselaar.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a case of culpable homicide has been registered for further investigation.

