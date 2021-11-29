17m ago

add bookmark

Newly engaged Cape Town couple and their daughter, 3, die in head-on collision

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anton van der Spuy, Nikki Louw and their daughter, Ashleigh, have been described as "lovable" people with a passion for life and wild animals.
Anton van der Spuy, Nikki Louw and their daughter, Ashleigh, have been described as "lovable" people with a passion for life and wild animals.
Supplied
  • A Durbanville couple and their three-year-old daughter died in a head-on collision over the weekend.
  • The family has been described as "loveable people".
  • Police say the driver of a second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

A newly engaged couple from Durbanville, Cape Town and their three-year-old daughter died in a head-on collision involving two cars along Klipheuwel Road over the weekend.

"The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital," said Durbanville police spokesperson Captain Marchell Rhode.

Titanium Securitas said its medical team assessed the occupants of one of the vehicles on the scene. They found that all three occupants of a white light motor vehicle had already succumbed to their injuries.

Scene of crash between two cars
A family of three died in a head-on collision in Durbanville, Cape Town over the weekend.

"The driver of the second vehicle sustained serious injuries and needed to be freed using the Jaws of Life. Two other passengers inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital," the company added.

Anton van der Spuy, 41, Nikki Louw, 41, and their daughter, Ashleigh, have been described as "lovable people" with a passion for life and wild animals.

When News24 reached out to members of Louw's family, they were unable to speak as they tried to deal with the news.

family
Anton van der Spuy, Nikki Louw and their daughter, Ashleigh, have been described as "lovable" people with a passion for life and wild animals.

According to family friend Ger-Mari Tesselaar, she has known the family for eight years. Tesselaar said she was still in "utter shock".

'She brightened any room'

"I messaged Nikki on Sunday morning, and I found it very strange [that] she never responded... as she always responds to my messages," she said.

Tesselaar said after receiving bits of information on the death of her beloved friends on WhatsApp, she immediately called their family to find out if the news was true.

"Nikki and I worked together for five years. She was the kindest, most caring, genuine person with the most infectious laugh. She brightened any room with her presence and could make everybody feel welcome. She loved animals and was extremely proud of her ball python and crested gecko collection," Tesselaar said.

Little Ashleigh with the families snake pet

According to her, the couple had a big collection of reticulated pythons, ball pythons, brown house snakes, geckos and tortoises at home.

"Anton adored his pets. Those were his babies. He wasn't afraid of the snakes but always treated them with respect," she said.

Friends and family of the couple said they will be sorely missed.

"It's not the kind of news we hoped to hear as the festive season draws near," said Tesselaar.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a case of culpable homicide has been registered for further investigation. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidentstraffic
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 753 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 289 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.12
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.51
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.19
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,798.12
+0.3%
Silver
23.32
+0.7%
Palladium
1,787.50
+2.1%
Platinum
971.50
+1.7%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,021
+1.0%
All Share
69,374
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,766
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,180
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,379
+3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo