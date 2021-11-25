News24 bags 2 prizes at national journalism awards ceremony

Three News24 journalists won two awards at the national Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards.

The awards won were in two categories: innovation and sport.

Thursday night's honours followed five regional awards that News24 bagged earlier in the month in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng.

News24 won national honours in two categories on Thursday night at the annual Vodacom Journalist of the Year awards.



Investigative journalists Jeff Wicks and Kyle Cowan were awarded the national award in the Innovation Category for their excellent investigation into the murder of an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detective Charl Kinnear, who was tracked down through the use of cellphone tracking technology and shot dead outside his home in Cape Town last year.

The second national award was won by Sports24's deputy editor, Sibusiso Mjikeliso, in the Sport Category for his hard-hitting opinion piece on SA Rugby's role in protecting its CEO, Jurie Roux, who had been found guilty of misappropriating R37 million from Stellenbosch University.

The case dates back to 2012 and is yet to be finalised.

eNCA's Siphamandla Goge walked away with the overall 2021 Vodacom Journalist of the Year award for his story titled "The sun sets on Zulu kingdom".

This year's judging panel convener, Ryland Fisher, applauded all journalists for the resilience in reporting throughout a pandemic and keeping the standard of journalism high.

"The quality of entries in the Vodacom Journalist of the Year has shown once again that the industry is strong and up to the challenges presented by world events and, more importantly, by events in South Africa… The journalists have, through their determination and resilience, once again made us proud to be South African."

Earlier this month, News24 scooped six regional awards across five categories in the lead-up to the nationals.

Eastern Cape-based journalist Malibongwe Dayimani won two awards - one in the Lifestyle Category and another in the Sustainability Category.

In the Western Cape, Fin24 journalist Lameez Omarjee was a co-winner in the Sustainability Category along with the Daily Maverick.

News24's Gauteng-based investigative team Wicks, Cowan, Azarrah Karrim and Sipho Masondo took home regional awards in the categories of Innovation and Investigation, respectively.

And, Mjikeliso won in the "Sport" category in Gauteng for his opinion piece.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said he was proud of the quality of work News24 continued to produce.

"Our reporters are incredibly talented and passionate about what they do, and I am proud of the high quality of work they continuously produce on a daily basis.

"We'll continue to build an environment that allows them to thrive and shine. But for now, I hope they are taking this achievement in," he added.