News24 Frontline: Bheki Cele talks farm murders, crime and police killings

Bheki Cele will be live with News24.
It has been a rough few weeks for the country in the wake of the assassination of top cop Charl Kinnear and murder of farm manager Brendin Horner.

And chaotic and violent scenes unfolded outside the Senekal Magistrate's Court earlier this week when a small group of farmers stormed the building in an apparent attempt to gain access Horner's alleged killers. A police van was also overturned and set alight.

This "lawlessness" was condemned by Police Minister Bheki Cele who said he could not understand the logic of violence directed towards his men in blue when they had managed to secure arrests.

Many questions have been raised about the ability of the police to curb farm violence.

Some alleged Cele was in fact against farmers. However, there is no concrete evidence he in fact stated: "Farmers shouldn't complain when they get hurt."

On the Kinnear front, the police are also at the centre of several allegations that allude to officers' involvement in the underworld.

This as people despair at the crime situation in South Africa, with ruthless and brazen crimes making the headlines almost every day.  

In an exclusive offering, Cele will be in conversation with News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson at 08:00 on Friday.

You will be able to watch the event live on YouTube here.

Basson said he was looking forward to a robust interaction with Cele on matters of pressing public interest.

"Crime affects us all. It destroys lives, livelihoods and communities. The minister needs to explain to the country what he will do to restore law and order."

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

