News24 invests in investigative journalism with 3 new hires

Newly appointed investigative journalists Jeff Wicks, Sipho Masondo and Azarrah Karrim.
News24 has made a significant investment in investigative reporting with the appointment of three new journalists to its investigations team.

Joining the team from 1 October are seasoned journalists Sipho Masondo and Jeff Wicks. News24's Azarrah Karrim moves over from the fast news division, after being part of the team that exposed the KwaSizabantu Mission in KwaZulu-Natal for various human rights abuses.

They will join Taco Kuiper winner Kyle Cowan, who has led News24's coronavirus data reporting the past few months.

The new appointments come less than two months after News24 launched a subscription service with a commitment to bring subscribers quality in-depth and investigative journalism.

Masondo and Wicks will add a wealth of experience to the investigations team, led by assistant editor for in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, and Cowan.

Masondo's work has won multiple awards, including the 2019 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards' journalist of the year for his reporting on VBS Mutual Bank. In 2017, he won the Nat Nakasa Award for courageous and brave journalism for his reporting on corruption at the Department of Water Affairs.

Wicks cut his reporting teeth at The Witness and News24 before joining the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. He returns to News24 with more than 13 years' experience and numerous awards under his belt, including a Vodacom Journalist of the Year Award in the category multimedia.

"Media24, and our subscribers, are showing great faith in News24's journalism by investing in quality muckrakers. It's a talented group of journalists and I'm excited to see what we can produce," says Du Toit.

