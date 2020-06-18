News24 is again South Africa’s most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds

A new report by the Reuters Institute found that News24 is South Africa's most trusted news brand - for the second year in a row .

The report said News24 built credibility by investing in breaking news.

News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, with over 85% of readers trusting the content they consume on the publication, according to a new report by the Reuters Institute.

According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report, News24 is the most trusted brand out of 15 South African digital publications.

The digital publication was also the most trusted news brand in South Africa in 2019.

Following News24 was BBC News, eNCA and SABC News respectively as most trusted news brands in the country.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the recognition by the Reuters Institute is probably the most import one recognition in the industry.

"Trust is our only and most important currency. I am extremely proud of the News24 team for another excellent year of agenda-setting, truthful journalism," Basson said.

News24, also South Africa's most-read digital publication, has recently launched a redesigned mobile and desktop website to better showcase journalists' original, award-winning journalism.

This follows after the release of a new News24 mobile app in February.

The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report found that 90% of South Africans consume their news online.

Of those, 52% consume news on desktop, 82% on a smartphone, and 17% on a tablet.