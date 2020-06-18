26m ago

add bookmark

News24 is again South Africa’s most trusted news brand, Reuters study finds

(iStock)
(iStock)
  • A new report by the Reuters Institute found that News24 is South Africa's most trusted news brand - for the second year in a row.  
  • The report said News24 built credibility by investing in breaking news. 
  • News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the recognition is probably the most important recognition in the industry. 

News24 is again South Africa's most trusted news brand, with over 85% of readers trusting the content they consume on the publication, according to a new report by the Reuters Institute.

According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report, News24 is the most trusted brand out of 15 South African digital publications.  

The digital publication was also the most trusted news brand in South Africa in 2019.  

"The website News24 has built credibility on the back of investments in breaking news," the report noted.  

Following News24 was BBC News, eNCA and SABC News respectively as most trusted news brands in the country.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said the recognition by the Reuters Institute is probably the most import one recognition in the industry. 

"Trust is our only and most important currency. I am extremely proud of the News24 team for another excellent year of agenda-setting, truthful journalism," Basson said. 

News24, also South Africa's most-read digital publication, has recently launched a redesigned mobile and desktop website to better showcase journalists' original, award-winning journalism. 

This follows after the release of a new News24 mobile app in February. 

The 2020 Reuters Institute Digital news report found that 90% of South Africans consume their news online. 

Of those, 52% consume news on desktop, 82% on a smartphone, and 17% on a tablet.

Related Links
Discover our range of new and exclusive newsletters when you sign up for free
News24 has a new mobile app - discover all the exciting new features
We Remember: News24 honours victims of Covid-19 with special project
Read more on:
reutersmedia
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 222 votes
No
66% - 1852 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1725.79
(-0.09)
Silver
17.42
(-0.18)
Platinum
807.00
(-1.16)
Brent Crude
40.38
(-0.88)
Palladium
1918.00
(+0.40)
All Share
53495.12
(-0.99)
Top 40
49173.14
(-0.98)
Financial 15
10428.22
(-3.16)
Industrial 25
74968.37
(+0.42)
Resource 10
48183.70
(-2.16)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo