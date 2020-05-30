News24 launches brand new website

News24, South Africa's largest digital publisher, on Saturday launched a new-look, redesigned desktop and mobile website.

This follows the release of a new mobile app in February this year, which gave readers the ability to sign up for personalised features such as newsletters, bookmarks, weather forecasts and traffic alerts. These features are now also available on the new website, where readers can sign up for free.

Readers who have already signed up in the app can sign-in on their desktop computers to synchronise their profile settings across their devices.

The personalised features include the ability to select from more than 20 newsletters, including reader favourites like Good Morning SA, Friday Briefing and Rucking with Rob, that cover everything from sport to finance to politics. The new websites also allow you to see traffic alerts for your routes; to save several locations for personalised weather forecasts, and to bookmark articles for later reading.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson said that while the old News24 design has become a permanent feature in local news, the new website is a refreshing and timely update and has been designed to better showcase the team’s original, award-winning journalism.

"It is certainly a more beautiful, visual site than the one South Africans came to love and trust over the years. Digital journalism is ever-evolving and I really hope our readers will enjoy the new personal features we have added to their daily dose of news, sport and entertainment."

News24 has reached over twelve million unique users since March across multiple devices, and is South Africa's most trusted news brand, according to the Reuters Institute. The new website also heralds the launch of Arts24, an historic venture for News24 into the world of local and African arts, music and literature journalism.

The arts is the heart and soul of a nation. In Lindokuhle Nkosi, we have an artist as editor to shape our coverage of music, literature and visual art. Adriaan Basson

Let us know what you think of the new look News24 by sending an email to feedback@news24.com.