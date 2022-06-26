2h ago

add bookmark

News24 scoops Sikuvile award for July unrest coverage

accreditation
News24 reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hard news winners: News24's Jeff Wicks, Nokuthula Manyathi, Adriaan Basson, Qaanitah Hunter and Sheldon Morais after receiving the Sikuvile award for News24's coverage of the July 2021 unrests.
Hard news winners: News24's Jeff Wicks, Nokuthula Manyathi, Adriaan Basson, Qaanitah Hunter and Sheldon Morais after receiving the Sikuvile award for News24's coverage of the July 2021 unrests.
PHOTO: Supplied

News24's live coverage of the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year won the hard news award at the Standard Bank Sikuvile journalism awards on Saturday night. 

The unrest, following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, claimed the lives of 337 people and saw about R20 billion lost to the country's economy.

News24's journalists in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng covered the large-scale looting and violence that engulfed these provinces for eight days in July.

This culminated in the publication of the book Eight Days in July by News24's political editor Qaanitah Hunter, investigative reporter Jeff Wicks and KwaZulu-Natal reporter Kaveel Singh.

The Sikuvile judging panel praised News24's rolling coverage of the story, consisting of live updates, video journalism and in-depth reporting. 

The 'role' of media

The story of the year award went to Daily Maverick's Pieter-Louis Myburgh for his investigation into the Digital Vibes scandal implicating former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Former Cape Times editor Tony Heard won the Allan Kirkland Soga lifetime achievement award for his contribution in exposing the apartheid state, including interviewing the late ANC president OR Tambo while the party was still banned. 

Bhekisisa editor Mia Malan received the columnist award for her opinion piece on Omicron travel bans and Netwerk24's Willemien Brümmer walked away with the features award for her writing on Covid-19.

Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile, sponsor of the award, praised the role played by South African journalists in uncovering state capture and keeping power to account.

"You don't give yourself enough credit for the role you played," said Fuzile, who was director-general of National Treasury during the state capture era and resisted attempts by the Guptas to take control of the fiscus. 

News24, in the last month, also won the following awards:

News24 and My Only Story's podcast won gold at the New York Festivals Radio Awards and scooped the best podcast of the year award at the prestigious One World Media Awards in the United Kingdom. News24 also won second place at the 2022 INMA Global Media Awards and received four mentions for various special projects.It was announced last week that for the fourth consecutive year, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism has named News24 as South Africa's most trusted news source.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
news24sikuvileawards
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
41% - 2760 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1426 votes
Only certain circumstances
38% - 2521 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.80
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.39
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.68
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,827.37
0.0%
Silver
21.15
0.0%
Palladium
1,880.50
0.0%
Platinum
911.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
59,993
+1.6%
All Share
66,349
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,422
-0.2%
Industrial 25
76,590
+2.6%
Financial 15
15,623
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22171.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo