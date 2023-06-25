33m ago

Share

News24 wins big at Sikuvile Journalism Awards

accreditation
Staff reporter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The winners at the 2023 Sikuvile Journalism Awards.
The winners at the 2023 Sikuvile Journalism Awards.
SikuvileAwards/Twitter
  • Journalists from News24 were some of the media professionals honoured for their excellent work at the Sikuvile Journalism Awards on Saturday.
  • The event was organised by Sanef, with sponsorship from Standard Bank.
  • The work of News24 journalists was recognised in the categories of community service reporting, investigative journalism, business journalism and features.

Journalists from News24 were some of the big winners at the Sikuvile Journalism Awards, which was held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The prestigious event, hosted by the SA National Editors' Forum in partnership with Standard Bank, aims to promoted excellence in journalism.

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks emerged as a winner for his story, Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered.

Wicks' investigation highlighted the story of civil servant Deokaran who was killed after she took a stand against Covid-19-related corruption.

Malibongwe Dayimani and Kayleen Morgan took the prize for community service reporting for their coverage of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, where 21 teenagers died last year.

READ | News24 maintains top spot as most trusted news brand in SA

Nokuthula Manyathi, Sharlene Rood, Chante Schatz, Kayleen Morgan, Amy Gibbings and Aljoscha Kohlstock took the prize in the feature category for their work on the documentary When the waters came.

It provided in-depth reporting from the events on 9 April 2022, when floods and howling winds ripped through homes in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The documentary contained exclusive footage and direct accounts from those who were impacted.

Media24's general manager: English & Afrikaans News, Justin Langeveld, was crowned as Publisher of the Year.

Other winners from Media24 include Norman Masungwini from City Press who won took the prize in the hard news category for his stories, R480 million bill for idle state cars and 2024 national elections under threat.

READ | News24 scores second place and four special mentions at global awards for media excellence

Carol Paton and Lisa Steyn both received a commendation in the Business Journalism category for their respective stories, From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winning and Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA.

The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman's Lifetime Achievement went to the late Eusebius McKaiser.

The well-known broadcaster, author and political analyst died at the end of last month.

For a complete list of all the winners, click here.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sikuvile journalism awardsgautengjohannesburgmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2098 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3984 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 998 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

8h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo