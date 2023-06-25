News24 wins big at Sikuvile Journalism Awards

Journalists from News24 were some of the media professionals honoured for their excellent work at the Sikuvile Journalism Awards on Saturday.

The event was organised by Sanef, with sponsorship from Standard Bank.

The work of News24 journalists was recognised in the categories of community service reporting, investigative journalism, business journalism and features.

Journalists from News24 were some of the big winners at the Sikuvile Journalism Awards, which was held in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Saturday.



The prestigious event, hosted by the SA National Editors' Forum in partnership with Standard Bank, aims to promoted excellence in journalism.

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks emerged as a winner for his story, Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered.

Wicks' investigation highlighted the story of civil servant Deokaran who was killed after she took a stand against Covid-19-related corruption.

Malibongwe Dayimani and Kayleen Morgan took the prize for community service reporting for their coverage of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, where 21 teenagers died last year.

READ | News24 maintains top spot as most trusted news brand in SA

Nokuthula Manyathi, Sharlene Rood, Chante Schatz, Kayleen Morgan, Amy Gibbings and Aljoscha Kohlstock took the prize in the feature category for their work on the documentary When the waters came.

It provided in-depth reporting from the events on 9 April 2022, when floods and howling winds ripped through homes in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The documentary contained exclusive footage and direct accounts from those who were impacted.

Media24's general manager: English & Afrikaans News, Justin Langeveld, was crowned as Publisher of the Year.

Other winners from Media24 include Norman Masungwini from City Press who won took the prize in the hard news category for his stories, R480 million bill for idle state cars and 2024 national elections under threat.

READ | News24 scores second place and four special mentions at global awards for media excellence

Carol Paton and Lisa Steyn both received a commendation in the Business Journalism category for their respective stories, From AK-47s to business forums: This is how SA's 'construction mafia' is winning and Will Transnet be the next Eskom? Industry warns rail is in free fall in SA.

The Allan Soga/Standard Bank Chairman's Lifetime Achievement went to the late Eusebius McKaiser.

The well-known broadcaster, author and political analyst died at the end of last month.

For a complete list of all the winners, click here.



