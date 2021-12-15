44m ago

Next chief justice: Here's your opportunity to comment on suitability of candidates

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
The Constitutional Court
PHOTO: Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp
  • Members of the public were asked to submit comment on the suitability of the four people nominated for the position of chief justice.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa was given four names to consider for the position.
  • The public has until 10 January 2022 to send their submissions.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) called on members of the public and other interest groups to send in submissions on the suitability of the four people nominated for the position of chief justice. 

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Supreme Court president Mandisa Maya and Gauteng High Court Judge-President Dunstan Mlambo were shortlisted for the president's consideration. 

"Law bodies, members of the public and all other institutions with interest in the work of the JSC are invited to make written submissions, if any, on the suitability or otherwise of the president's nominees for appointment as the chief justice and any other information which they deem to be relevant to the entire selection process," said the JSC in a statement. 

For the first time in the country's history, the public was called on to send in nominations for the next chief justice after Mogoeng Mogoeng's term ended. The nominations were vetted by a panel, who then recommended names to the president. 

On Wednesday, Freedom Under Law (FUL) raised concerns over the delay in appointing a chief justice, as well as the delay in filling vacant positions in the lower courts by the JSC.

"Leadership and judicial example are expected from the top court. Instead, there has been little, made worse now by the president's apparent temporising.

"The deplorable recent record of the Judicial Service Commission has itself contributed greatly to the present crisis – because crisis it is. There can be no doubt that able potential candidates are held back by the spectacle of a public mauling by political representatives and those who side with them, unconstrained by any clear criteria for appointment and with little or no control from the chair," said FUL's Johann Kriegler. 

FUL said the state of affairs at the JSC and in courts was appalling.

"This state of affairs is now compounded by the president's delay and apparent indecision in filling not only the Constitutional Court vacancies, but the chief justiceship itself. His resort as regards the latter, to appointing a panel of advisers, helped little."

Submissions on the chief justice nominees must be directed to the Secretariat of the JSC at Chiloane@concourt.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za, Cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za by no later than 10 January 2022.

Interviews with the nominees will be held in February.

