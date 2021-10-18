21m ago

add bookmark

Next chief justice: Panel receives more than 500 public comments - for and against nominees

accreditation
Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Constitutional Court building.
The Constitutional Court building.
Roger de la Harpe, Gallo Images
  • The shortlisting panel received more than 500 submissions of public comment. 
  • The comments were in favour of or in objection to the nominees for chief justice.
  • The shortlist is expected to be submitted to Cyril Ramaphosa by no later than 29 October 2021.

The Presidency announced that the shortlisting panel, handling nominations by the public for the position of the next chief justice, received 564 submissions of comment.

The comments were in favour of or in objection to the nominees.

The period for public comment closed on Friday - and submissions vary in substance and volume, it said in a statement.

"The panel will now give each nominee an opportunity to comment on the public submissions made in respect of his or her nomination.

READ | 8 candidates nominated for chief justice post, including Zondo, Maya and Mlambo

"Upon receipt of the comments of the nominees, the panel will commence with the assessment and evaluation of each candidature in order to compile a shortlist of three to five candidates for submission to and further consideration by the President [Cyril Ramaphosa]."

The shortlist is expected to be submitted to Ramaphosa by no later than 29 October 2021.

Ramaphosa had called on the public to nominate South Africa's next chief justice to promote transparency. 

A nominations panel put forward eight candidates.

They are:

Judge President John Hlophe

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

Justice Mandisa Maya

Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

Advocate Alan Nelson, SC

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
presidencyconstitutional courtcourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2275 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2681 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 2172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

12h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.15
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.04
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,768.76
+0.1%
Silver
23.21
-0.4%
Palladium
2,046.00
-1.4%
Platinum
1,044.84
-1.3%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,221
-0.5%
All Share
66,792
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,626
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,496
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,073
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo