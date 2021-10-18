Next chief justice: Panel receives more than 500 public comments - for and against nominees

The shortlisting panel received more than 500 submissions of public comment.

The Presidency announced that the shortlisting panel, handling nominations by the public for the position of the next chief justice, received 564 submissions of comment.

The comments were in favour of or in objection to the nominees.

The period for public comment closed on Friday - and submissions vary in substance and volume, it said in a statement.

"The panel will now give each nominee an opportunity to comment on the public submissions made in respect of his or her nomination.

"Upon receipt of the comments of the nominees, the panel will commence with the assessment and evaluation of each candidature in order to compile a shortlist of three to five candidates for submission to and further consideration by the President [Cyril Ramaphosa]."



The shortlist is expected to be submitted to Ramaphosa by no later than 29 October 2021.

Ramaphosa had called on the public to nominate South Africa's next chief justice to promote transparency.

A nominations panel put forward eight candidates.

They are: Judge President John Hlophe Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga Justice Mandisa Maya Dr Wallace Amos Mgoqi Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane Judge President Dunstan Mlambo Advocate Alan Nelson, SC Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo





