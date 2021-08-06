Next few days will determine if Western Cape reaches Covid-19 third wave peak - health officials

The Western Cape has overtaken Gauteng as the Covid-19 third wave epicentre.

Health officials expect the province to reach its peak in the next few days.

Modelling has also shown that cases could spike significantly.

Health department deputy director-general, Dr Anban Pillay, said in a digital briefing on Friday that all districts of the province had shown increases, and that hospital admissions remained high. Modelling suggested that cases could increase in the next few days.

News24 previously reported that Western Cape health officials estimated the province would reach its peak in a matter of days.

According to Pillay, data over the next few days will determine if the province has, in fact, reached its peak.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), as of Thursday, the Western Cape recorded 4 097 new cases, Gauteng recorded 2 740 and KwaZulu-Natal recorded 2 667.

Virus still 'rapidly spreading'

While the country as a whole has passed the peak of the third wave, the positivity rate remains high with one-in-four tested people testing positive for Covid-19.

Coastal provinces remained a concern, Pillay said. KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape recorded increases. While not at the same level, the Eastern Cape has shown an increase in cases, driven by high numbers in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman districts.

Newly-appointed Health Minister Joe Phaahla said:

We remain concerned about the rise of numbers in the Western Cape, which has become the epicentre of the pandemic. We are confident from the information we have received that the Western Cape province has put containment measures in place to deal with rising hospitalisations and oxygen needs.

He stressed that the numbers were increasing at an alarming rate in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.



"What these trends will illustrate is that the virus is still rapidly spreading, which is why it is important for all of us who are eligible for vaccination to register and vaccinate while continuing to practise the non-pharmaceutical interventions," he added.





